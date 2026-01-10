Former Virginia Quarterback Daniel Kaelin Announces New Transfer Destination

Virginia has a lot of questions right now at the quarterback position.

The Cavaliers were hoping to gave an extra year of Chandler Morris, but his waiver was denied by the NCAA yesterday. The quarterbacks that backed up Morris are in the transfer portal and one of them announced their new (old?) destination.

Daniel Kaelin came to Virginia by way of Nebraska and now he is going back to Nebraska. He is not going to be the only former Virginia quarterback on the roster either, as Nebraska also signed Anthony Colandrea earlier this transfer portal cycle.

Former Nebraska & Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin is expected to rejoin the Huskers in 2026.



HuskerOnline confirmed Kaelin took an unofficial visit to Lincoln on Friday.



Story 👉 https://t.co/5wudleTaPI pic.twitter.com/AZgAzJzfEo — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 10, 2026

Kaelin finished this year with 339 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards.

He came in in a pivotal game against Wake Forest, where he finished with 145 passing yards and 49 yards on the ground. This was the game in which Morris was injured with a concussion and had to leave the game. As a passer, he finished with a 58.1 offensive grade and a 54.0 passing grade. He graded best running the ball, finishing with a 64.4 running grade this season for the Cavaliers. Kaelin posted his second-best offensive grade against Virginia Tech, finishing with a 74.9.

Here is what head coach Tony Elliot had to say about Kaelin back in the spring when watching him play and evaluating.

"I like what I've seen so far out of Daniel [Kaelin] as well. You know what I'm saying? He's got the same moxie about him," said UVA head coach Tony Elliott. "Seen him on a Saturday with a couple of guys working out which tells me they're gravitating towards him as well, which is going to create healthy competition," said Elliot.

What does Virginia do now?

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sideline during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Virginia is in a tough spot when it comes to quarterbacks right now. With Morris being denied another year and the two other quarterbacks leaving, there are not a lot of options for this program right now.

The best outcome would be that DJ Lagway changes his mind and comes to Virginia, but that does not seem like an option right now, as he has committed to Baylor. There are not a lot of options out there right now in the portal and the Cavaliers are likely going to need to take not just one quarterback, but two.

After one of the best seasons in program history, Virginia has a lot of work to do to make sure they an still play at that level.

More Virginia Football News: