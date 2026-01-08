Positions Virginia Still Needs To Address In The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is active, and commitments are landing every day, with the portal just about a week in. The Cavaliers have already landed five transfer portal players in Peyton Lewis, Matthew Fobbs-White, Jacobie Henderson, Jekail Middlebrook, and Christian Ellis. They will need more players to help fill out their roster for the 2026 season in order to get back to where they were in 2025. Let’s take a look at some key positions they can target to ensure that happens.

Quarterback

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Chandler Morris' eligibility is still up in the air, which begs the question: whom will the Cavaliers get to help solidify the quarterback room? Backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin also entered his name into the portal this offseason and will play somewhere else in 2026. A major target for the Cavaliers committed to Baylor today in DJ Lagway. Virginia will likely look for a player with some experience at the quarterback spot, like they did in 2025. Some viable options for the Cavaliers include Jake Merklinger, Deshawn Purdie, Emmett Brown, and Reese Poffenbarger. All have at least some reps under their belt and could come in and compete/play right away. Whatever happens, the Cavaliers must get a quarterback out of the portal with some experience that could be a backup if Morris is able to come back.

Wide Receiver

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers lost a major contributor in Trell Harris, who went on to commit to Oklahoma, which created a major hole in the wide receiver position. The Hoos also lost Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr, Suderian and Harrison to the portal. However, Virginia got good news when Jahmal Edrine decided to stay and return for one more season. The Hoos will still need to fill roles at the other wide receiver positions to be the team they were in 2026, which set program history for the most wins ever. A major name just hit the portal in Jaime Ffrench, who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and is a major playmaker. Other names that could make a lot of sense are Zion Ragins, Jaelen Smith, Quan Lee, Antavious Richardson, and Tyler Williams. All have experience and have played the wide receiver spot in college, and could come in and contribute to the Cavaliers next fall.

Tight End

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) scores a touchdown as Stanford Cardinal safety Charlie Eckhardt (39) chases during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers lost Sage Ennis and Dakota Twitty. They will have John Rogers returning next season, but they will need another tight end to fill the void. Ennis was a reliable target, especially in the red zone, where he did most of his damage. Virginia likes a tight end that can pass block, run block, and catch the ball out of the backfield. A few players that could make sense for the Cavaliers are Matt Smith, Jordan Washington, Rayfield Lotten, JJ Buchanan, and Andrew Savaiinaea. All these names could make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers, who could come in and contribute at a high level. It will be interesting to see who they host for a visit and who will be targets at the position for them.

Defensive Line

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac (14) chases at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cavalier saw three defensive linemen decide to enter the portal and explore their options after the season. Those names include Mekhi Buchanan, Terrell Jones, and Hunter Osborne. All were big contributors to Virginia’s 2025 season. They did get some positive news that Fisher Camac and Jason Hammond would return for one more season in Charlottesville. However, they are probably going to need to add at least a couple of players out of the portal. Some names they could target are Samuel Riddy, Darrion Dalton, Caleb Smith, Wesley Hudson, and Robby Harrison. Virginia desperately needs to add a few players in the portal to have success next fall.

More Virginia News:

• Virginia Cavaliers Lose Another Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

• Virginia Cavaliers Get More Good News Regarding Their Offensive Line For 2026

• Virginia Wide Receiver Announces Entrance Into Transfer Portal