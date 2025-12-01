Postseason Bowl Projections for Virginia Football After Win Over Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers' regular season is now over, and fortunately, they ended it on a high note. On Saturday, they clinched a 27-7 victory over Virginia Tech, landing themselves a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Prior to now, the Hokies held a winning streak over UVA, but the Cavaliers redeemed themselves by making a remarkable comeback.
"It gives us motivation. It gives us encouragement, a little bit of validation that we're definitely headed in the right direction to make this a competitive rivalry and make Virginia a program of relevance locally and then also nationally," head coach Tony Elliott said during his latest media appearance.
Not only was this victory a massive achievement for the players, but it was a major step in the right direction for Elliott. Doubt filled the air before their 2025 campaign began, but Elliott maintained a tight mindset — his players were capable of more than most expected. With the regular season now behind them, what are the postseason projections looking like?
Latest Projections
ESPN: Mark Schlabach of ESPN projects that Virginia will be facing Ole Miss, currently ranked at No. 6 in the AP Top 25, on Dec. 20. Not only is UVA facing Ole Miss in this projection, but the Cavaliers are projected to win the game. In the CFP Quarterfinal on Jan. 1, he has UVA taking on No. 3 Georgia at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. As for ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura, he has Virginia playing No. 6 Oregon on Dec. 20, but he does not have the Cavaliers playing in the CFP Quarterfinal.
CBS: Brad Crawford of CBS Sports projects that UVA will face Oregon in the first round on Dec. 19 or 20, with the winner taking on Indiana. A Virginia-Oregon matchup would be an interesting night, as the Ducks currently own an overall record of 11-1 and are 8-1 in conference play. They would undoubtedly put UVA to the test, but this wouldn't be the first time the Cavaliers have overcome a challenge.
Elliott said it best, "... the hardest part is when you're trying to teach others, you can't do it for them, right? You can't do it for them, but you can encourage them. You can try to inspire them, and you can get them to that point, but man, they've got to do it for themselves. And that's really the coolest thing, right?
Virginia's regular season activity may be over, but now is the time for the Cavaliers to really dig in and achieve what most thought would be impossible this year. The Cavaliers have had a remarkable 2025 campaign, but how far will they be able to push their limits in college football this time around?