Virginia football offensive depth chart projection: Pre-fall camp edition

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for Virginia football. At ACC Kickoff, Coach Tony Elliott informed the media that Beau Pribula had earned the starting quarterback job. But while some pieces such as QB1 and linebacker are set, others are up for grabs.

Here is what the depth chart could look like ahead of the final sprint for fall camp.

Quarterback

Starter: Beau Pribula

Backup: Eli Holstein

Pribula is the aforementioned starting quarterback. However, Virginia can feel very confident and comfortable with Holstein under center if Pribula has to miss any time. This is an experienced, promising duo of signal callers for 2026.

Starter: Peyton Lewis

Backups: Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Solomon Beebe, Noah Vaughn, and Xay Davis

The official gameday depth chart will likely include no more than three or four running backs. However, as has been stated several times before, Virginia legitimately goes six-deep in its stable. The question is, how are the carries divided?

Lewis could be the top option — and earn more carries than some expect — because of his high-end athleticism and versatility. He looks the part of an RB1. Middlebrook will still be used frequently, though. Perhaps Lewis and Middlebrook share the field in two-RB sets.

Elsewhere in the hierarchy, Brown might have an edge over Beebe due to years of experience in the program. Beebe can contribute as a key special teamer — especially as a returner — so that could be his primary source of snaps.

Wide receiver

Starters: Rico Flores Jr, Da'Shawn Martin, and Kam Courtney

Backups: Jacquon Gibson, Dillon Newton-Short, Tyson Davis, Josiah Abdullah, Isaiah Robinson, TyLyric Coleman, and Dylan Cope

On Virginia’s, the receiver room is one of the more fluid groups on the depth chart. The top four should be solidified — although Gibson versus Martin will be a battle to watch during fall camp. Over inside the hashes, the slot role should be Courtney’s to lose.

Behind Flores, Martin, Courtney and Gibson, there is a large cohort of underclassmen. Elliott and Kitchings like what they have there, but those young wideouts will have to fight to earn snaps, let alone targets.

Because of the new five in five rule, redshirts are impractical — the Cavaliers will have to make the most of their freshmen somehow. This bodes well for Cope, a coveted freshman who probably would have had to redshirt this season before the five in five rule was introduced.

Tight end:

Starter: Dakota Twitty

Backups: John Rogers, Connor Cox, Lukas Ungar, and Justin Zames

Twitty is the clear starter. He is entrenched atop the depth chart. Behind him, there will be a battle between the young and talented Rogers against a veteran transfer. Those experienced additions could be options to fill the Sage Ennis role as a key blocker.

However, Rogers might have the upper hand due to experience in the program — and ample snaps as a freshman last year. Rogers has more receiving chops than the other tight ends (save for Twitty), which might enable him to see the field more often as TE2.

Left tackle

Starter: McKale Boley

Backups: Ben York or Jon Adair

Do not be surprised if Mills occupies the blindside blocker spot — but Boley is the longtime incumbent and performed well as a pass-blocker there last season. Regardless of whoever starts, the backup slate of York, Adair and Alex Payne is a quarterback’s dream. Virginia is well-equipped with loads of depth at left tackle.

Left guard

Starter: Noah Josey

Backup: Grant Ellinger

Josey is set to start at left guard once again. Behind him, expect the young Ellinger to get involved. Ellinger has steadily improved and could be a starting option in 2027. If Josey ever needs a breather, Ellinger — or Noah Hartsoe — can fill in admirably.

Center

Starter: Drake Metcalf

Backup Ryan Brubaker

Virginia intends to play its “best five.” That might necessitate a move inside to center for Metcalf, who filled that role well on occasion. He was especially pivotal as the starting center in the Cavaliers’ win over Florida State. However, expect Brubaker to get involved as well. Brubaker is a contender to be the sixth man of the offensive line, substituting in along the interior.

Right guard

Starter: Makilan Thomas

Backup: Noah Hartsoe

Thomas has the ability to play right guard — and he fits in as part of the best five offensive linemen. He could slide inside and be a significant contributor when he returns to full health. For depth. Hartsoe, Ellinger and Brubaker can also perform well when called upon.

Right tackle

Starter: Monroe Mills

Backups: Alex Payne or Jon Adair

Mills at right tackle makes sense. He can play either bookend position, but Boley fits best at left tackle — so Mills could be the man on the right side. Virginia is thrilled to have a healthy Mills, as he was the top rated offensive lineman in the portal last offseason.

The key theme for Virginia all across the offense? Competitive depth — one of Elliott’s favorite themes. Fall camp will be a crucial stage for several underclassmen and portal acquisitions to prove themselves as the official depth chart is planned out ahead of Virginia’s season opener with NC State in fewer than 50 days.