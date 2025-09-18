Predicting The Results of Virginia's 2025 ACC Schedule
Three weeks into the 2025, Virginia has positioned themselves to be one of the most promising offenses in the ACC. Going into Week Four, UVA has the highest scoring offense in the ACC. The Hoo's also have four running backs ranked in the top 15 among conference rushers in rushing yards (J'Mari Taylor, Noah Vaughn, and Harrison Waylee). Let's take a look at how the success will translate into ACC play.
Week 4: Stanford
The Cavaliers head into this week's matchup against Stanford coming off a historic performance against William & Mary. Once again, their running game help propel the UVA squad to the highest scoring performance in years.
I do not think Stanford's defense has what it takes to slow down the explosive run game. Even if UVA somehow is forced to throw the ball more than week's past, their pass defense ranks near the bottom of the ACC so Chandler Morris should not have too big of an issue stepping up, if needed.
PICK: VIRGINIA
Week 5: Florida State
According to ESPN, the Hoo's have a 39% chance of taking down the current #7 Florida State Seminoles. FSU is playing some of the best football in the country through three weeks.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos, one of the most dangerous dual threat weapons this season, is playing confident and clean football. Plus, Florida State's defense has shut down the run effectively this season, allowing under 100 yards per game. I think FSU win in a low-scoring affair.
PICK: FLORIDA STATE
Week 6: Louisville
This is another game where ESPN gives UVA around a 40% chance to win. Louisville is another team that relies primarily on their defense and run game to win games. The Cardinals rank in the top seven in both rushing yards per game (171) and rushing yards allowed (100) in the ACC.
I do not think the Hoo's defense 2024 1,000-yards rusher Isaac Brown enough to bring the Louisville offense to a halt. I think the Cardinals take this one in a run-heavy battle.
PICK: LOUISVILLE
Week 8: North Carolina
Shaky quarterback play in Chapel Hill has held the Tar Heels back so far this season. Gio Lopez, who's completing under 60% of his passes in 2025, is most likely not the answer at quarterback for UNC but I do not think Max Johnson is all that better.
Despite not playing the best of competition in the early weeks of the season, the Tar Heel defense has not done a good job at stopping the run. They are near the bottom of the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (134.3). The UVA running game should have no problem against this defense.
PICK: VIRGINIA
Week 9: California
Another extremely tough call to make, here. Cal's run defense is pretty impenetrable, allowing a the second-lowest amount of rushing yards per game (82.3) in the ACC.
I think the quarterback play with be the difference-maker in this game. Golden Bears' true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has proven he can hold his own at the college level. The Hawaii native is having one of the strongest starts of all true freshman in the country. I do not see him slowing down anytime soon; I am taking Cal.
PICK: CALIFORNIA
Week 10: Wake Forest
This Wake Forest has not shown anything out-of-this world offensively through three weeks of inferior opponents. The Demon Deacons only mustered 10 points against a lowly Kennesaw State team in Week One. A lot of that is thanks to Robby Ashford's struggles as a signal caller.
Wake Forest's run defense does not have the impact on the game to hold this game close enough to bail out their lackluster offense. Virginia should run away with this one.
PICK: VIRGINIA
Week 11: Duke
Duke's 1-2 record is not very indicative of how talented this offense is. The Blue Devils passing game ranks amongst the best in the conference. Quarterback Darian Mensah has put up the third most passing yards in the country (1,036) while completing over 67% of his passes.
While the Hoo's have done a good job at holding passers in check, they have not seen a quarterback as impressive as Mensah. I think Duke's offense will prove too powerful for the UVA defense.
PICK: DUKE
Week 12: Virginia Tech
ESPN is giving the Hoo's a pretty convincing 74% chance to defeat Virginia Tech and for good reason. VT has looked atrocious - dropping the first three matchups on their schedule and firing head coach Brent Pry. Plus, quarterback Kyron Drones has also taken a slight step back in his first season as the full-time starter, so far.
Virginia's high-powered backfield should also have no trouble moving the ball against the Hokies' conference-worst rushing defense. VT's defensive unit allows points like it's going out of style. UVA should run this one up.