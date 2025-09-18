Cavaliers Now

Predicting The Results of Virginia's 2025 ACC Schedule

How do the Cavaliers stack up against the conference opponents on their schedule?

Jake Aiello

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) looks on from the field after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) looks on from the field after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three weeks into the 2025, Virginia has positioned themselves to be one of the most promising offenses in the ACC. Going into Week Four, UVA has the highest scoring offense in the ACC. The Hoo's also have four running backs ranked in the top 15 among conference rushers in rushing yards (J'Mari Taylor, Noah Vaughn, and Harrison Waylee). Let's take a look at how the success will translate into ACC play.

Week 4: Stanford

Stanford, Stanford Football, Stanford Cardinal
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal defensive lineman Clay Patterson (center right) reacts after tackling Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (on ground/ during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers head into this week's matchup against Stanford coming off a historic performance against William & Mary. Once again, their running game help propel the UVA squad to the highest scoring performance in years.

I do not think Stanford's defense has what it takes to slow down the explosive run game. Even if UVA somehow is forced to throw the ball more than week's past, their pass defense ranks near the bottom of the ACC so Chandler Morris should not have too big of an issue stepping up, if needed.

PICK: VIRGINIA

Week 5: Florida State

Florida State, Florida State Football, Florida State Seminoles
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to ESPN, the Hoo's have a 39% chance of taking down the current #7 Florida State Seminoles. FSU is playing some of the best football in the country through three weeks.

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos, one of the most dangerous dual threat weapons this season, is playing confident and clean football. Plus, Florida State's defense has shut down the run effectively this season, allowing under 100 yards per game. I think FSU win in a low-scoring affair.

PICK: FLORIDA STATE

Week 6: Louisville

Louisville, Louisville Cardinals, Louisville Football
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs into the end zone after a 78-yard gain for a fourth quarter touchdown as the Cards beat James Madison University 28-14 Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is another game where ESPN gives UVA around a 40% chance to win. Louisville is another team that relies primarily on their defense and run game to win games. The Cardinals rank in the top seven in both rushing yards per game (171) and rushing yards allowed (100) in the ACC.

I do not think the Hoo's defense 2024 1,000-yards rusher Isaac Brown enough to bring the Louisville offense to a halt. I think the Cardinals take this one in a run-heavy battle.

PICK: LOUISVILLE

Week 8: North Carolina

North Carolina, North Carolina Football, North Carolina Tar Heels
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shaky quarterback play in Chapel Hill has held the Tar Heels back so far this season. Gio Lopez, who's completing under 60% of his passes in 2025, is most likely not the answer at quarterback for UNC but I do not think Max Johnson is all that better.

Despite not playing the best of competition in the early weeks of the season, the Tar Heel defense has not done a good job at stopping the run. They are near the bottom of the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (134.3). The UVA running game should have no problem against this defense.

PICK: VIRGINIA

Week 9: California

Cal, California, California Football, California Golden Bears
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) walks off of the field after defeating the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another extremely tough call to make, here. Cal's run defense is pretty impenetrable, allowing a the second-lowest amount of rushing yards per game (82.3) in the ACC.

I think the quarterback play with be the difference-maker in this game. Golden Bears' true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has proven he can hold his own at the college level. The Hawaii native is having one of the strongest starts of all true freshman in the country. I do not see him slowing down anytime soon; I am taking Cal.

PICK: CALIFORNIA

Week 10: Wake Forest

Wake Forest, Wake Forest Football, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) throws a pass in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

This Wake Forest has not shown anything out-of-this world offensively through three weeks of inferior opponents. The Demon Deacons only mustered 10 points against a lowly Kennesaw State team in Week One. A lot of that is thanks to Robby Ashford's struggles as a signal caller.

Wake Forest's run defense does not have the impact on the game to hold this game close enough to bail out their lackluster offense. Virginia should run away with this one.

PICK: VIRGINIA

Week 11: Duke

Duke, Duke Football, Duke Blue Devils
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Duke's 1-2 record is not very indicative of how talented this offense is. The Blue Devils passing game ranks amongst the best in the conference. Quarterback Darian Mensah has put up the third most passing yards in the country (1,036) while completing over 67% of his passes.

While the Hoo's have done a good job at holding passers in check, they have not seen a quarterback as impressive as Mensah. I think Duke's offense will prove too powerful for the UVA defense.

PICK: DUKE

Week 12: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech Football, Virginia Tech Hokies
Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Jeremy Mack Jr. (4) strips the ball from Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

ESPN is giving the Hoo's a pretty convincing 74% chance to defeat Virginia Tech and for good reason. VT has looked atrocious - dropping the first three matchups on their schedule and firing head coach Brent Pry. Plus, quarterback Kyron Drones has also taken a slight step back in his first season as the full-time starter, so far.

Virginia's high-powered backfield should also have no trouble moving the ball against the Hokies' conference-worst rushing defense. VT's defensive unit allows points like it's going out of style. UVA should run this one up.

PICK: VIRGINIA

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jake Aiello
JAKE AIELLO

Jake Aiello is a skilled multimedia journalist with a background in live broadcast, digital content creation and social media strategy. Before Virginia on SI, Jake served as a live television producer in Washington, D.C., while also working as a freelance sports creator-writing game stories, creating graphics, and crafting video content covering NCAA Football, NBA, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and Olympic competitions. Jake is a huge New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Boston Celtics fan

Home/Football