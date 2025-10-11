Predicting Virginia's Schedule After the Week Seven Bye
Virginia has looked locked in over their first six weeks, looking like one of the best team's in recent program history. The Hoo's are led by a multi-faceted offensive scheme with weapons under center, in the backfield, and lined up at wide receiver. The 5-1 Cavaliers return to play next week against Washington State.
Let's take a look at how I think the rest of UVA's schedule after their bye week will shake out.
Week Eight: Washington State
Virginia should return from their bye with an easy win against Washington State. The Cougars do not have great play coming from the quarterback or running back positions, so far this season. Their offense does not put up a lot of points as a result. WSU faces off against Ole Miss this weekend, which should be a very lopsided contest in Mississippi's favor.
UVA moves to 6-1.
Week Nine: North Carolina
This is another win that should come easily to the Hoo's. Similar to Washington State, this UNC offense is pretty putrid because of below-average play from their two quarterback options: Gio Lopez and Max Johnson. The original starter, Lopez, is completing just 62% of his passes, throwing three interceptions to just three touchdowns. Lopez has also not been super effective on the ground either, a strong suit of his game last season at Southern Alabama. Virginia's defense should step up and absolutely shut down this Tar Heels' offense.
UVA moves to 7-1.
Week Ten: California
I think this game still falls in the Cavaliers' favor, but it will not be a blowout like the last two weeks. Cal has gotten off to a fairly good start as quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele feels his way through his true freshman season. Playing this game on the West Coast could still give UVA some trouble but I still think Virginia walks out with a win because their offense is just simply better.
UVA moves to 8-1.
Week Eleven: Wake Forest
Another week, another Virginia victory, in my opinion. Wake Forest has made some waves, beating a struggling Virginia Tech team last week. This weekend they take on 0-6 Oregon State on the road. If the Demon Deacons can buckle down and earn another win, that would bring their record to 4-2 through six games. However, this is another team with a sad offense that cannot score very easily most of the time. Plus, Wake Forest has fallen to teams that are more on the level of UVA such as Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.
UVA moves to 9-1.
Week Twelve: Duke
This is the game of the year for Virginia, at this point. Duke is a serious problem in the ACC, thanks to quarterback Darian Mensah's electric start in his first season with the Blue Devils. Mensah is one of the few signal callers in the conference who have a better season than the Cavaliers' quarterback, Chandler Morris. Freshman running back Nate Sheppard has also exploded onto the college football scene, creating a dangerous duo in Durham. However, Duke's defense is definitely nothing special. Virginia's unit actually ranks much better against the pass and rush in 2025. ESPN's FPI gives Virginia a 41% chance to win, which I think should be even closer, but, sadly, I am still going to go with Duke.
UVA moves to 9-2.
Week Thirteen: Virginia Tech
This is nothing more than a classic rivalry game. Nothing else about this matchup is too exciting, given how bad Virginia Tech has been this season. Virginia, on the other hand, is having an incredible campaign, establishing itself as one of the best teams in the ACC. On top of the difference in direction of the programs, the rivalry matchup will be hosted in Charlottesville. Virginia should easily defeat the Hokies to end their regular season.
UVA finishes 2025 season, 10-2.