Priority UVA Cornerback Target Chase Geter Sets Commitment Date and Names Finalists
Virginia has been on a roll lately on the recruiting trail and they are hoping they can add top secondary target Chase Geter to the class soon. Geter is reportedly on a visit to Charlottesville this weekend and has also announced his finalists and commitment date. Geter is going to commit on Sunday and he will be deciding between his four finalists, Virginia, Duke, Syracuse, and Wisconsin. Tony Elliott and his staff will be hoping to beat out other ACC schools for one of the top players in the state of Virginia.
Geter plays at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, VA and the 6'0 185 LBS corner is ranked as the No. 802 player in the country, the No. 61 cornerback in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of Virginia courtesy of the 247Sports Composite. He has already taken official visits to Duke, Syracuse, and Wisconsin. UVA is going to get to make the final impression with the talented defensive back and hope to earn his commitment on Sunday. UVA currently has eight commits in their 2026 class and it ranks 77th in the country per 247Sports.
Earlier this week, they were able to add three-star linebacker Dallas Brannon to the 2026 class. Brannon plays his high school at Independence High School in Charlotte (NC) and was coming off of an official visit to Charlottesville over the weekend. This is a good win for Virginia, as he was being pursued by other ACC programs and had taken an official visit to Duke earlier in the month.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Brannon is a three-star prospect and rated as the No. 856 prospect in the country, the No. 61 athlete in the country, and the No. 36 player in the state of North Carolina. He held other offers from Duke, Louisville, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
He is not the only recent commitment for UVA.
2026 wide receiver Josiah Teasley, who plays at The St. James High School in Springfield, VA announced on social media earlier this week that he is committed to play for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers.
Teasley is going to bring a lot of size to the Virginia wide receiver room. The 6'5 195 LBS playmaker is going to be intriguing to follow and with the right development, could become a real factor for the program sooner rather than later. He is the first wide receiver to join the 2026 class for Virginia. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 244 wide receiver in the country and No. 35 player in the state of Virginia. He was offered this month by Virginia, went on an official visit, and now is a part of the 2026 class.
Tony Elliott and his staff were able to flip three-star linebacker Derek Uran from Cincinnati last week.
Uran plays his high school football at Elder High School in Cincinnati, and while the Bearcats are not a recruiting powerhouse, being able to flip a local recruit is no small thing. Uran is ranked as the No. 1132 prospect in the country, No. 94 linebacker, and the No. 48 player in the state of Ohio. He held other offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Toledo, and Central Michigan.