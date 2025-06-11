Virginia Football Flips 2026 Three-Star Linebacker Derek Uran From Cincinnati
Virginia Football got a nice addition to their 2026 recruiting class this evening. Tony Elliott and his staff were able to flip three-star linebacker Derek Uran from Cincinnati.
Uran plays his high school football at Elder high school in Cincinnati and while the Bearcats are not a recruiting powerhouse, being able to flip a local recruit is no small thing. Uran is ranked as the No. 1132 prospect in the country, No. 94 linebacker, and the No. 48 player in the state of Ohio. He held other offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Toledo, and Central Michigan. He is the 6th commit for the Cavaliers 2026 class that currently ranks 70th at 247Sports.
This is the first commitment in the month of June for UVA and the first since getting a commitment from in-state athlete Alex Dunn.
Dunn plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school and has talent at both positions. The 6'1 180 LBS athlete has a chance to be an impact player at the next level with the right development.
Three-star offensive tackle Michael Gildea, who plays at Hun School in Princeton (NJ) announced his commitment to Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers in May, becoming the fourth commitment for the Cavaliers in the 2026 class and the second offensive lineman.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Gildea is the No. 987 ranked player in the entire country, the No. 77 OT in the country, and the No. 19 player from the state of New Jersey. He held other offers from Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. He is reportedly going to take an official visit to UVA on the weekend of June 19th.
As the month of June rolls on, look for more targets to come off the board.