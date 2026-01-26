Ranking Georgia Tech Football 2026 Matchups From Easiest to Hardest

Georgia Tech has a tough season ahead filled with a far tougher schedule then 2025 presented. There will be a number of matchups which will go a long way in determining how good the Yellow Jackets will be. The Ramblin Wreck won nine games in 2025 (the most in the Brent Key era), and are looking to take another step forward.

In preparation of the schedule release, let’s take a look at some of the scheduled opponents for the Yellow Jackets and rank them from easiest to hardest.

12. Boston College

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien walks off the field prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Eagles will likely be in rebuild mode for another season under head coach Bill O’Brien. Their former starting quarterback, Dylan Lonergan, left and went elsewhere. Reed Harris also hit the portal and decided to explore greener pastures. It is a team looking to get back to the 2000s, when they were a contender and competitive in the ACC. I expect another down year for Boston College.

11. Stanford

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Charlie Mirer (17) runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Cardinals made a new hire at the head coach with Tavita Pritchard coming in as the leader for the Cardinals program under general manager Andrew Luck. The Cardinals only garnered six transfers from the transfer portal in 2026, and went 4-8 in 2025. They are largely a team that will be in a rebuild and will take some years to get back in its true form.

10. Mercer

Nov 22, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears running back Micah Bell (27) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Bears captured another SoCon championship and made it to the FCS playoffs. They have been a staple in their conference and one of the better teams each year. While they didn’t win a national championship in 2025, you can never sleep on what Mercer can do as a team. Georgia Tech should handle business against the Bears

9. Colorado

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes only won three games in 2025, and it was largely a letdown season under head coach Deion Sanders. With 42 new transfers and Julian Lewis being the starter in all likelihood for the Buffaloes, they should be a team that gets back to competing in the Big 12. Boo Carter was one of the best acquisitions for Coach Prime and Colorado out of the portal. The Buffaloes will present a great challenge from a season ago.

8. Pittsburgh

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) reacts during the first half of the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is a team that gives the Yellow Jackets problems usually, but they lose a significant amount of their good players like Desmond Reid, Rasheem Biles, and Kyle Louis. They do have true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel returning, but it will look like a different football team. It’s hard to guage how good they will be and if they can be back at the top of the conference like they were a year ago.

7. Wake Forest

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark III (0) runs in for a score during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wake Forest took a major step forward in the first year under head coach Jake Dickert who led the program to a 9-4 record. The Demon Deacons will look different as a team with Demond Claiborne, Robbie Ashford, and Christopher Barnes not returning in 2026. Coach Dickert will have his work cut out trying to replicate the success and get the team back in contention for another season.

6. Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke should still be a competitive team in 2026 after winning an ACC Championship in 2025. There is currently a standstill with Darian Mensah, who is trying to leave and go to another team, but the courts are currently involved. That has been the biggest question of the 2026 season: whether he will return. He was second in the FBS in passing yards with 3,973 yards and also threw for 34 touchdowns (tied-2nd).

5. Clemson

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Tigers went 7-6 which was largely disappointing when they had preseason aspirations of making the national championship game. Clemson will look vastly different in 2026 with Cade Klubnik no longer being the quarterback. A major player they brought back was Bryant Wesco in the wide receiving corps. When clemson is doubted, they usually perform better and a higher level. The Tigers will present another tough matchup.

4. Louisville

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) rushes against the Toledo Rockets during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Lousiville is usually a staple and a top team in the ACC. In 2025, the Cardinals were 9-4 and went 4-4 in conference play. They had a significant win against Miami on the road last season. They play really good when their back is against the wall a staple under head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville will present a tough challenge for the Yellow Jackets and be another competitive team in the ACC.

3. Virginia Tech

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Bud Foster, Frank Beamer and James Franklin after the press conference at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

They are probably the most intriguing team on the list with new head coach James Franklin. He already has already made an impact without coaching a game yet by turning around the 2026 cycle into a top 25 class from a class that wasn’t even top 100. The Hokies also have a top transfer portal class that ranked in the top 5 of the ACC. While the Hokies finished 3-9, they will be a better team next fall and competitive in the ACC. It will be an intriguing matchup with them and the Yellow Jackets next season.

2. Tennessee

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Volunteers went 8-5 in 2025 and 4-4 in the SEC under former quarterback Joey Aguilar. The Vols will look like a different team with a new quarterback at the helm and heavily touted prospect Tristan Keys, who looks to make an impact from the jump. One strength of Tennessee is its offense. The defense will be something to watch with all of the new additions and the hiring of Jim Knowle,s who is known for producing really good defenses in 2026.

1. Georgia

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is always the toughest opponent for the Yellow Jackets, and they have dominated the series, winning the last seven games. The Bulldogs have been a consistent national contender under head coach Kirby Smart and won 12 games in 2025. They will be once again a good team in 2026 with Gunner Stockton returning. The Bulldogs have retooled and present another tough challenge.

