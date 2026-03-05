Cavaliers Now

Updated ACC Tournament Bracket Heading Into The Final Weekend of the Regular Season

How does the ACC Tournament bracket look heading into the final weekend of the regular season?
Jackson Caudell|
Mar 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) drives to the basket as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Mekhi Mason (8) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Virginia Cavaliers are entering next week's ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed and have earned a double bye in the conference tournament. It has been a great first season for Ryan Odom in Charlottesville, and it could result in an ACC Tournament Championship.

How does the rest of the ACC Tournament Bracket look heading to the final weekend?

Glancing at the bracket

Heading into the weekend, the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament are secured. Duke, Virginia, Miami, and North Carolina are going to get double byes. Here is how the rest of the bracket lines up heading into Saturday:

  1. No. 1 Duke (16-1 ACC, 28-2 overall)
  2. No. 13 Virginia (14-3 ACC, 26-4 overall)
  3. No. 22 Miami (13-4 ACC, 24-6 overall)
  4. No. 17 North Carolina (12-5 ACC, 24-6 overall)
  5. Clemson (11-6 ACC, 21-9 overall)
  6. Louisville (10-7 ACC, 21-9 overall)
  7. NC State (10-7 ACC, 19-11 overall)
  8. Florida State (9-8 ACC, 16-14 overall)
  9. Cal (9-8 ACC, 21-9 overall)
  10. Stanford (8-9 ACC, 19-11 overall)
  11. SMU (8-9 ACC, 19-11 overall)
  12. Virginia Tech (8-9 ACC, 19-11 overall)
  13. Wake Forest (6-11 ACC, 15-15 overall)
  14. Syracuse (6-11 ACC, 15-15 overall)
  15. Pittsburgh (4-13 ACC, 11-19 overall)
  16. Notre Dame (4-13 ACC, 13-17 overall)
  17. Boston College (3-14 ACC, 10-20 overall)
  18. Georgia Tech (2-15 ACC, 11-19 overall)

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

  • (12)Virginia Tech vs. (13) Wake Forest
  • (10) Stanford vs. (15) Pittsburgh
  • (11) SMU vs. (14) Syracuse

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

  • (8) Florida State vs. (9) Cal
  • (12/13) Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson
  • (10/15) Stanford OR Pittsburgh vs. (7) NC State
  • (11/14) SMU OR Syracuse vs. (6) Louisville

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

  • (1) Duke vs. (8/9) Florida State OR Cal
  • (4) North Carolina vs. (5/12/13) Clemson OR Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest
  • (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) NC State OR Stanford OR Pittsburgh
  • (3) Miami vs. (6/11/14) Louisville OR SMU OR Syracuse

If the bracket stays like this, I think it would be favorable for Virginia. They have already beaten NC State twice, as well as having beaten Stanford and Pittsburgh. If they win their quarterfinal matchup, UVA will likely face Miami in the semifinals, provided that the Hurricanes win their quarterfinal matchup. Virginia and Miami played one of the best games in the conference this past season and it would be a potential classic if they met again.

Of course if Virginia makes it to the ACC Tournament Championship, they will almost certainly be facing Duke, the No. 1 team in the entire country. The Blue Devils are looking like one of the best teams in recent history and just blew out UVA. Could the play better in a rematch?

Published
Jackson Caudell
