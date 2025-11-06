Ranking Virginia's Last Three Games From Hardest To Easiest
Gameday is nearly hear for the Cavaliers as they will host Wake Forest on Saturday. Let's take a look at he hardest to easiest games for the final stretch of the season.
1. Duke
The Blue Devils have one of the better offenses in the country and is ranked No.18 in total offense. Duke is averaging 460.4 yards and 35.4 points per game. In their recent win over Clemson, the Blue Devils scored 46 points in the victory. They have one of the better quarterbacks in the country in Darian Mensah. Mensah is fifth in college football in passing yards (2.572) and has 21 touchdowns this season. He simply doesn't turn the ball over and always makes the right decision with the ball in his hands. In every game Mensah has played this season, he has eclipsed 250 yards passing. This is the toughest game because it will show if the Cavaliers can slow down an explosive offense. They haven’t faced an offense like Duke this season which can throw haymakers and is never out of a game. This game is also on the road, and the Blue Devils have continued to improve their home crowd environment each game this year. The Cavaliers will have to come ready to play.
2. Virginia Tech
The Hokies have proven they can pull off upsets and play at a high level. They pulled off one a few weeks ago against California where they won 42-34 in double overtime. They also had No. 15 Louisville on the ropes in the first half of their matchup last Saturday and had a 16-7 lead in the third quarter. With veteran quarterback Kyron Drones leading the Hokies, Virginia Tech is more than capable of making things interesting. This is also a rivalry game to see who holds the bragging rights as the best team in Virginia. The Hokies have won the last four matchups between these two teams. Virginia’s last win was in 2019. Virginia Tech leads the series 62-38-5 all-time. In rivalry games, anything can happen, and although Virginia is having a great season and the Hokies are in the dumps and have an interim coach, they will surely get up for this game and give their rival their best shot.
3. Wake Forest
Wake Forest has shown to be a dangerous team this season and nearly knocked off No. 17 Georgia Tech in a close defeat. The Demon Deacons have one of the better running backs in the ACC in Demond Claiborne. Claiborne is currently fifth in the ACC with 639 rushing yards and has eight touchdowns. Claiborne has three games this season where he has over 100 yards. His best came against Western Carolina, where he rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns. In a near-upset win over Georgia Tech, Claiborne had 119 yards and two touchdowns. Wake Forest also has a great receiving threat in Christopher Barnes, who is capable of emerging at any moment. He has 32 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns. He is an explosive player with the ball in his hands, and Virginia will have to pay attention.
