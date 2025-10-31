Ranking Virginia’s Remaining Four Matchups From Easiest to Most Difficult
The Virginia Cavaliers have endured a challenging season in terms of competition, but they've managed to come out on top almost every time. The only exception to their winning ways was on Sept. 6 when they played NC State and fell 35-31. Since then, the Cavaliers have won six consecutive games, with their latest victory coming during week nine when they took down North Carolina 17-16.
Including UVA's upcoming game against California, the Cavaliers have four remaining games on their schedule. We have ranked each matchup according to level of difficulty, starting with what is expected to be the easiest meeting for Virginia moving forward.
4. Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2): Nov. 8
Wake Forest is likely going to be the most straightforward matchup for Virginia, but that doesn't mean it will be easy. The last time UVA played the Demon Deacons was in 2024, and the Cavaliers just barely pulled off a 31-30 victory after a fourth-quarter surge in which they scored 14 points. Throughout Virginia-Wake Forest history, UVA has claimed 35 wins while the Demon Deacons have only secured 17.
3. California (5-3, 2-2): Nov. 1
The Virginia-California matchup is just days away, and the Cavaliers have a 67.6% of winning according to ESPN's FPI. UVA has never played California in college football before, so this is new territory for both programs. Right now, Virginia is a 5.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 52.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2. Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2): Nov. 29
Virginia Tech experienced a bit of a drought during weeks seven and eight after dropping matchups against Wake Forest (30-23) and Georgia Tech (35-20). However, they bounced back during week nine and defeated California 42-34. ESPN's FPI gives the Cavaliers a 77.2% chance of winning. The Hokies have a history of leaving UVA in the dust, as they've won 62 games against the Cavaliers, while UVA has only won 38. Their last meeting resulted in UVA taking a brutal 37-17 loss on Nov. 30, 2024. Will the outcome be different this time around?
1. Duke (4-3, 3-1): Nov. 15
This is expected to be Virginia's most daunting matchup of what’s left in its schedule. According to ESPN's FPI, UVA only has a 39.5% chance of winning, while the Blue Devils have a 60.5% chance of winning. UVA holds more wins (41) over Duke (34) in their history playing together, but the Blue Devils have an incredibly powerful offensive unit this year. Quarterback Darian Mensah, in particular, has been a standout on the team. He is completing 70.3% of his passes for 2,211 yards this season, and has recorded 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Mensah will be the top player that UVA will need to focus on when their matchup approaches.
