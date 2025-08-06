Recruiting Insider Poses Biggest Question Facing Tony Elliott and UVA In the 2026 Class
While Fall Camp is the focus in Charlottesville now, the summer was for recruiting and it was not the best summer for Tony Elliott and Virginia. The Cavaliers currently have 13 commitments in the class, which is the second fewest in the ACC and UVA currently has the second lowest rated class in the ACC per 247Sports. That is not all that surprising considering how little success Elliott has had on the field, but Virginia is lagging behind the other teams in the conference when it comes to high school recruiting.
What is the biggest question for Elliott and his staff the rest of the way? RIvals Recruiting expert John Garcia thinks it is about the number of defensive commitments for UVA:
"The Tony Elliot-led Cavaliers aren’t the most simple sell on the recruiting trail so it’s not a major surprise to see low numbers on the commitment list. Taking a closer look at the 13 bodies on board for Virginia right now, most are projected to play on offense at the next level. Just five are expected to work the defensive side of the ball to date, so we should expect some aggression there during senior season evaluations. On the other hand, UVA was heavy on the transfer portal in general and on defense, with more than a dozen defenders among the new names already on campus."
If Virginia is able to finally reach a bowl game, could things turn around for Elliott on the recruiting trail? This program is in need of more young talent, especially given how portal heavy they were this offseason.
As of today, there is no ACC team with a class in the top ten (per 247Sports), but there are a couple of teams that are close.
Miami still holds a slim lead over Clemson and Florida State for the top class in the conference, but just barely. The Hurricanes hold the No. 12 overall class in the country. Mario Cristobal has pulled in the conference's top class for three straight seasons and is in position to do so again.
The Tigers had one of the best classes in the country when the cycle first started and while it is still a very good class, Clemson finds themself behind Miami and outside of the top ten. If Dabo Swinney and his program have the kind of season that many are expecting, could they charge up the rankings.
The most interesting class in the conference might be North Carolina. The Tar Heels have a whopping 35 commitments and have the No. 4 class in the conference and 18th in the country. Now, the sheer volume of commitments in the class has North Carolina near the top, but give credit to Bill Belichick and his staff for landing these players.
SMU, Syracuse, Louisville, Stanford, Boston College, and Cal round out the top ten in the ACC.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (as of 8/6 per 247 Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. North Carolina
5. SMU
6. Syracuse
7. Louisville
8. Stanford
9. Boston College
10. Cal
11. Georgia Tech
12. Pittsburgh
13. Duke
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Virginia
17. Virginia Tech