Report: UVA Defensive Back Dre Walker Will Miss Significant Time This Fall Due to Injury
The Virginia secondary suffered a tough blow on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Greg Madia at the Daily Progress, Virginia CB Dre Walker will miss significant time this coming fall because of a leg injury. Walker has shown a lot of flashes during his time in Charlottesville, but is going to miss time this season due to some bad injury luck it seems.
Virginia has done a lot of recruiting at the defensive back position in the transfer portal in both the winter and spring windows.
They have brought in players such as Da'Marcus Crosby (New Mexico State), Emmanuel Karnley (Miami/Arizona), Donovan Platt (Army), Christian Charles (Tennessee), Ja'Maric Morris (Georgia State), Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati), Kenan Johnson (Utah), Ja'Son Prevard (Morgan State), and Devin Neal (Louisville) to help fix a secondary that gave up a lot of big plays last season. These new players should make a big difference, and while I don't think Virginia will have an elite defense, the secondary will be better.
Our own Aidan Baller broke down Crosby and his fit in the defense earlier this offseason:
"The 6’2 safety from Houston, Texas, started his collegiate career in junior college at Kilgore College in Texas. In his sophomore year, Crosby starred for the Rangers, registering 75 tackles, three interceptions, and forced three fumbles. In a 51-14 win over Blinn College, Crosby took one interception to the house.
After two seasons at Kilgore, Crosby transferred to Sam Houston State University, remaining in the Lone Star State while upgrading to FBS football. Crosby joined the Bearkats in their first-ever season of FBS football.
At SHSU, Crosby earned All-Conference USA First Team as he picked up 55 tackles, three pass breakups, and four interceptions. Against Kennesaw State, Crosby registered 10 tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception that set up the game-winning field goal. The performance earned Crosby CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors."
More on Walker from his bio at virginiasports.com:
2024 – "Appeared in UVA’s first three games and returned for his fourth and final game against North Carolina (10/26) … Finished the season with seven tackles,, including six solo efforts … Notched three tackles in 31-30 win at Wake Forest (9/7). 2023 – Started in three of the nine games he appeared in … Recorded his first career interception against Boston College (9/30) … Tallied a season high six tackles and two pass break ups against Duke (11/18)."
HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL
"Played cornerback and wide receiver at East Lincoln High School in Denver, N.C. … Helped Mustangs to 16-0 record and the 3A state championship … Named the team’s most outstanding offensive player of the game in state championship final … Caught a 30-yard touchdown pass and also picked off a pass during the game … Program’s first state title since 2014 … Team allowed more than 10 points just three times in 16 games … Finished his senior season with 47 receptions for 859 yards and nine touchdowns … Had 39 tackles and four interceptions in 2022 … As a junior in 2021, caught 20 passes for 326 yards (16.3 avg.) … Had four touchdown catches in 2021 … On defense that season, had five interceptions and eight pass defenses … Team was 8-4 as a junior and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs … Named to the North Carolina roster for the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Received 3 starts from 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 42 player in North Carolina by 247Sports, No. 36 by Rivals and No. 32 by On3 … Named Western Hills all-conference in basketball as a junior … Averaged 9.3 ppg. as a junior … Runs 200 and 400 meters for Mustangs’ track team … Played football for head coach David Lubowicz at East Lincoln … Enrolled in UVA’s College of Arts and Sciences."