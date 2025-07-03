Six Transfers Who Could Make Or Break Virginia's 2025 Season
Tony Elliott and Virginia went big in the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of getting the program to a bowl game for the first time since he has been the head coach. It has been a big effort for the program and they are hoping it pays off.
With so many transfers coming in, who are going to be the top guys to keep an eye on?
QB Chandler Morris
This feels easy to explain. Virginia is likely only going to go as far as Morris is able to take them.
Morris only played in five total games during his lone season with Oklahoma and then transferred to TCU. He played in four games for the Horned Frogs in 2021, including a standout performance in an upset win over No. 12 Baylor. Morris was 29-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
He would battle an injury that would limit his playing time in both 2022 (when the Horner Frogs made an appearance in the national championship game) and then in 2023, when he only played in seven games. Morris threw for 1,532 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He would then transfer to North Texas, where he would have the most productive season of his collegiate career.
For the Mean Green last season, Morris threw for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes. He also had 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns. According to PFF, Morris finished as the highest-grade player on the North Texas offense with 78.9 grade in 887 total snaps at quarterback.
If Morris is an upgrade, a bowl game feels very possible.
CB Emmanuel Karnley
There is not a position that Virginia attacked more in the transfer portal than the secondary. A late addition in the spring was former Arizona/Miami cornerback Emmanuel Karnley.
After redshirting his first season in Tucson, Karnley stepped into the fold and quickly made his presence felt his sophomore year. Karnley appeared in ten games in 2024 and racked up 16 total tackles (11 solo, five assist) and five pass deflections. Karnley's best game came against Utah, where he had four solo tackles and two pass breakups in a 23-10 win over the Utes.
Despite the strong start, Karnley saw his future elsewhere, choosing to hit the portal this past winter in search of new beginnings.
Karnley committed to Miami, where he spent all spring training as a Hurricane before entering the transfer portal again. After eight days in the portal, Karnley decided to head up the East Coast to Charlottesville. His addition reinforces Virginia's cornerback room, which has turned from a liability to an asset for Tony Elliott and his staff.
WR Jahmal Edrine
When Virginia lost leading receiver Malachi Fields to Notre Dame, they had to look into the portal for another target for Morris to throw too. Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine has a chance to be that guy.
Across three seasons with FAU and Purdue, Edrine has totaled 63 catches for 944 yards and eight touchdowns. It feels like Edrine is going to be a starter with this group, but we will see what the fall brings.
DE Mitchell Melton
The pass rush for Virginia needs to step up in a big way this season and former Ohio State defensive end Mitchell Melton is a candidate to seriously upgrade it.
Ohio State had a loaded defense that was filled with NFL players and Melton's stats won't blow you away, but don't think he cant make an impact. For his career, he has 15 tackles, 6.5 TFL's and three sacks. Can he come in and make an impact from day one?
DL Hunter Osborne
Melton is not the only defensive lineman that could make an impact for the Cavaliers this fall.
Osborne has not had a chance to play much college football yet, but as a former blue-chip recruit that signed up to play for college football's greatest coach, he has untapped potential that could help turn Virginia's defensive line into a strength this season.
DB Donovan Platt
Another DB? Platt was a late addition to the class, but has a chance to get on the field immediately for UVA.
Platt is an experienced cornerback who should fit in with Tony Elliott's program. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Platt finished last season with a 64.0 overall grade in 521 snaps, including 67.3 in coverage. The concerning grade would be on his tackling and run stopping performance. PFF handed out a 28.2 tackling grade to Platt and a 45.2 run defense grade. There is reason to hope that is not a trend though. In the two years prior, Platt finished with an 81.9 tackling grade and a 69.3. Platt played the most snaps of his career a year ago and will look to continue his upward trajectory this fall with the Cavaliers.