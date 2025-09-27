Social Media Reacts to Virginia's Upset of No. 8 Florida State
The Cavaliers did it.
30 years after one of the biggest wins in Virginia history, the Cavaliers repeated history by upsetting No. 8 Florida State in a double overtime thriller. Every time that it looked like Florida State took control of the game, the Cavaliers bounced back and answered. This is the biggest win of the Tony Elliott era and makes UVA a legitimate threat in the ACC.
After a big upset win like this, social media is full of reaction and here are some of the best reactions after tonight's win:
Massive win
This is the biggest win of the Tony Elliott era and there is not a lot of room for debate about that.
The Cavaliers have not had many wins like this under Elliott and they have not been legitimate contenders in the ACC, but you could make the argument that they are there now. UVA now has the tiebreaker over the Seminoles and arguably the ACC's easiest remaining schedule. The trip to Louisville next week is going to be tough, but the rest of the schedule lines up nicely.
Virginia is going to face North Carolina, Cal, Wake Forest, Duke, and Virginia Tech to finish out the rest of the ACC schedule. Can they win now with heightened expectations? That is going to be one of the key questions for UVA moving forward.
Chandler Morris shows up
"Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris had a solid game tonight, despite turning the ball over three times, and was instrumental in the win. Our own Jake Aiello broke down his performance tonight:
UVA signal caller Chandler Morris has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC for sure. The senior had his hands all over the game - scrambling for major yardage while also delivering strikes to receivers down the field. Yes, he did have a few sloppy mistakes that led to interceptions, but the final pick was because the UVA offense was obviously trying to push the ball down the field to score before the end of regulation.
Morris finished with a stat-line of: 26/35, 229 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT | 8 ATT, 37 YDS, 3 TD
Morris also did a great job at spreading the wealth across the offense. The transfer tossed a completion to eight players on the UVA offense including five to receiver Jahmal Edrine for 45 yards and a score. In general, I think it is safe to say Morris might have outplayed Castellanos."
Virginia got a big win tonight against a top ACC team, but there are seven games left this season. The win tonight proved that the Cavaliers can contend in the ACC and should be a team to watch moving forward.