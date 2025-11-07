Staff Predictions for No. 12 Virginia vs Wake Forest
The Virginia Cavaliers return home for their week eleven matchup against Wake Forest this weekend after spending time on the road. Their latest matchup against California resulted in a final score of 31-21 with UVA coming out on top, extending their winning streak to seven games. Now preparing to face the Demon Deacons, the Cavaliers aim to improve to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
With the matchup just one day away, let's take a look at our staff predictions for week eleven.
Najeh Wilkins (Writer): Virginia 31 - Wake Forest 24
"J'Mari Taylor will build on his performance from last week against California and take advantage of a porous run defense. Virginia has been so good offensively because they have a well-balanced attack. With quarterback Chandler Morris playing at a high level, and Taylor ability on the ground it makes for another explosive offensive performance for the Cavaliers.
Maria Aldrich (Writer): Virginia 34 - Wake Forest 28
"Chandler Morris will run the show during this matchup and ultimately lead his team to victory, but UVA will struggle to fend off Wake Forest's star running back Demond Claiborne. The Demon Deacons may not have a record as imposing as Virginia's, but they are equipped with a few of the most skilled players in the ACC right now. The Cavaliers are likely to pull ahead, but it's reasonable to expect another close score."
UVA Returns to Scott Stadium
After playing on the road, one of which was on the West Coast, playing at Scott Stadium this weekend will inevitably boost Tony Elliott's program. This year, the stadium has been electric during game days — fans and students are showing up and radiating support for UVA. Head coach Tony Elliott has noticed a turnaround this season compared to previous years and explained the change that he has noticed:
"Definitely game days at Scott Stadium," Elliott said during his latest press conference. "And it feels like what I envisioned it feeling like, and hopefully that's the same [feeling] folks that are in the stands feel like a different type of energy around game day. Because Saturdays during football season, man, they're special, right? They're special for a lot of reasons, and there should be a certain feel associated with it. So I'm happy that we're starting to kind of have that feel around the building...
... It's about time with your friends, and celebrating your team and supporting your team, and letting it culminate in the game, in the atmosphere inside the stadium. But there's a lot more to it. And that's what I wanna continue to build here, is that where, man, you don't plan a wedding. Right during football season, like you don't do those kinds of things, and everybody's focused on those seven Saturdays like nothing else matters, and that's that's kind of what I'm used to, and I know that may be a little bit overboard, so to speak, but that to me is really what it's all about. There's so much pageantry with the game, and it's not just about the actual game; it's about the relationships and the memories and the time that you spend with family, and then you have babies whose first picture is in Virginia gear, and they can remember all of the games that they attended. It has an opportunity to be something really special."
Kickoff for the Virginia-Wake Forest matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Scott Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8. This will not be a game fans will want to miss, particularly with the end of the season approaching quickly.