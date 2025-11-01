Staff Predictions for No. 15 Virginia vs California
Virginia is being tested this week with a change in scenery. For their week ten matchup on Nov. 1 against California, the Cavaliers will play at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. The Hoos are on a high right now with their six-game winning streak, and there's a strong chance that they will push that streak even further this weekend. This meeting will be another test, but perhaps even more challenging than their previous games due to the West Coast location.
Let's take a look at our staff predictions for UVA's week ten matchup.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher): Virginia 28 - California 24
This is not going to be an easy game for the Cavaliers, going all the way out West for a pivotal game. but I think this is where the offense bounces back after two sluggish games. Chandler Morris will have a solid game and the rushing attack will be awesome. UVA remains unbeaten in ACC play.
Maria Aldrich (Writer): Virginia 28 - California 20
"UVA loses momentum at Memorial Stadium early on, but maintains its fourth-quarter mentality and pulls ahead late in the game. Another suspenseful matchup is on the horizon."
Will Sacks Kill the Offense?
During the UVA's taxing week nine matchup against North Carolina, the Cavaliers made some undesirable mistakes during play. On offense, they only amassed 259 yards and gave up six sacks, one more than they had given up in their seven games prior.
While at his postgame media appearance, head coach Tony Elliott weighed in on the number of sacks given up by Virginia:
"There were some times in the past, you know, Chandler pulled it down and got us out of some of those situations. So, we have to evaluate how long we're holding the ball. But the biggest thing is staying out of long yardage situations, and then you don't have to drive it down the field as far. When you're trying to convert because [not] everything is a two-down situation, right? There are some third downs that you have to try and go get because you're not in a field position to be able to maybe throw under the sticks, knowing that you got fourth down to go get it. So, we'll evaluate it. We'll look at it. But man, I'm confident in the coaches and the players that we got in this program to own the mistakes, get better, and see where we can put together a good plan, have our best week of preparation so we can go chase our best game versus Cal."
While Virginia's offense was rather shaky last week, its defense was steady enough to just barely edge out the Tar Heels with a score of 17-16. The countdown is on for the Virginia-California matchup. UVA is looking to improve its record to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play, and the Virginia Cavaliers On SI staff is confident that they will be able to do so. With that being said, there is still a possibility that UVA will lose momentum after their exhausting travels to the West Coast.