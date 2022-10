Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville

Ahead of Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC) and Louisville (2-3, 0-3), check out how the Cavaliers and Cardinals match up with a breakdown of each team's offensive and defensive statistics:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Soccer Teams Set for Top 5 ACC Showdowns at Klockner

Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic Previews Virginia-Louisville

Hoos in Boston: Hauser and Brogdon Form Dynamic Duo for Celtics

UVA Football Roster Update: Which Freshmen Will Redshirt This Season?

Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off

WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving