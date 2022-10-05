Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
Attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week have been announced.
The Virginia men's basketball team will be represented by head coach Tony Bennett as well as fifth-years Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner. The UVA women's basketball team will send senior forward Camryn Taylor and grad transfer forward Sam Brunelle to accompany new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
The 2022 ACC Basketball Tip-Off will take place on October 11th and 12th at the Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. The women's basketball event will occur on the 11th followed by the men's event on the 12th.
The ACC Network will provide live coverage of the event from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
See the full list of attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off below:
WOMEN’S TIPOFF (October 11)
Boston College
Head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee
Maria Gakdeng
Dontavia Waggoner
Clemson
Head Coach Amanda Butler
Amari Robinson
Duke
Head Coach Kara Lawson
Reigan Richardson
Celeste Taylor
Florida State
Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff
O’Mariah Gordon
Makayla Timpson
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Nell Fortner
Bianca Jackson
Cameron Swartz
Louisville
Head Coach Jeff Walz
Olivia Cochran
Mykasa Robinson
Hailey Van Lith
Miami
Head Coach Katie Meier
Destiny Harden
Ja’Leah Williams
North Carolina
Head Coach Courtney Banghart
Deja Kelly
Kennedy Todd-Williams
NC State
Head Coach Wes Moore
Jakia Brown-Turner
Diamond Johnson
Notre Dame
Head Coach Niele Ivey
Dara Mabrey
Olivia Miles
Pitt
Head Coach Lance White
Dayshanette Harris
Channise Lewis
Syracuse
Head Coach Felicia Legette-Jack
Dyaisha Fair
Teisha Hyman
Virginia
Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
Sam Brunelle
Camryn Taylor
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Kenny Brooks
Georgia Amoore
Elizabeth Kitley
Wake Forest
Head Coach Megan Gebbia
Jewel Spear
Olivia Summiel
MEN’S TIPOFF (October 12)
Boston College
Head Coach Earl Grant
Makai Ashton-Langford
Quinten Post
Clemson
Head Coach Brad Brownell
Chase Hunter
Hunter Tyson
Duke
Head Coach Jon Scheyer
Jacob Grandison
Jeremy Roach
Florida State
Head Coach Leonard Hamilton
Matthew Cleveland
Caleb Mills
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Josh Pastner
Rodney Howard
Kyle Sturdivant
Louisville
Head Coach Kenny Payne
El Ellis
Sydney Curry
Miami
Head Coach Jim Larrañaga
Jordan Miller
Isaiah Wong
North Carolina
Head Coach Hubert Davis
Armando Bacot
RJ Davis
Caleb Love
NC State
Head Coach Kevin Keatts
Jarkel Joiner
Terquavion Smith
Notre Dame
Head Coach Mike Brey
Dane Goodwin
Cormac Ryan
Pitt
Head Coach Jeff Capel
Jamarius Burton
Nelly Cummings
Syracuse
Head Coach Jim Boeheim
Joseph Girard III
Jesse Edwards
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Bennett
Kihei Clark
Jayden Gardner
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Mike Young
Hunter Cattoor
Justyn Mutts
Wake Forest
Head Coach Steve Forbes
Tyree Appleby
Daivien Williamson
Read More
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving
WATCH: UVA Commit Elijah Gertrude Shows Incredible Athleticism in Mixtape
Virginia Football Injury Report: Cypress, Kemp, Fields, and More
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Louisville Game
Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6
Reports: Ty Jerome Expected to Sign With Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings