Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off

Attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week have been announced.

The Virginia men's basketball team will be represented by head coach Tony Bennett as well as fifth-years Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner. The UVA women's basketball team will send senior forward Camryn Taylor and grad transfer forward Sam Brunelle to accompany new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

The 2022 ACC Basketball Tip-Off will take place on October 11th and 12th at the Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. The women's basketball event will occur on the 11th followed by the men's event on the 12th.

The ACC Network will provide live coverage of the event from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

See the full list of attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off below:

WOMEN’S TIPOFF (October 11)



Boston College

Head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee

Maria Gakdeng

Dontavia Waggoner



Clemson

Head Coach Amanda Butler

Amari Robinson



Duke

Head Coach Kara Lawson

Reigan Richardson

Celeste Taylor



Florida State

Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff

O’Mariah Gordon

Makayla Timpson



Georgia Tech

Head Coach Nell Fortner

Bianca Jackson

Cameron Swartz



Louisville

Head Coach Jeff Walz

Olivia Cochran

Mykasa Robinson

Hailey Van Lith



Miami

Head Coach Katie Meier

Destiny Harden

Ja’Leah Williams



North Carolina

Head Coach Courtney Banghart

Deja Kelly

Kennedy Todd-Williams



NC State

Head Coach Wes Moore

Jakia Brown-Turner

Diamond Johnson



Notre Dame

Head Coach Niele Ivey

Dara Mabrey

Olivia Miles



Pitt

Head Coach Lance White

Dayshanette Harris

Channise Lewis



Syracuse

Head Coach Felicia Legette-Jack

Dyaisha Fair

Teisha Hyman



Virginia

Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Sam Brunelle

Camryn Taylor



Virginia Tech

Head Coach Kenny Brooks

Georgia Amoore

Elizabeth Kitley



Wake Forest

Head Coach Megan Gebbia

Jewel Spear

Olivia Summiel





MEN’S TIPOFF (October 12)



Boston College

Head Coach Earl Grant

Makai Ashton-Langford

Quinten Post



Clemson

Head Coach Brad Brownell

Chase Hunter

Hunter Tyson



Duke

Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Jacob Grandison

Jeremy Roach



Florida State

Head Coach Leonard Hamilton

Matthew Cleveland

Caleb Mills



Georgia Tech

Head Coach Josh Pastner

Rodney Howard

Kyle Sturdivant



Louisville

Head Coach Kenny Payne

El Ellis

Sydney Curry



Miami

Head Coach Jim Larrañaga

Jordan Miller

Isaiah Wong



North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis

Armando Bacot

RJ Davis

Caleb Love



NC State

Head Coach Kevin Keatts

Jarkel Joiner

Terquavion Smith



Notre Dame

Head Coach Mike Brey

Dane Goodwin

Cormac Ryan



Pitt

Head Coach Jeff Capel

Jamarius Burton

Nelly Cummings



Syracuse

Head Coach Jim Boeheim

Joseph Girard III

Jesse Edwards



Virginia

Head Coach Tony Bennett

Kihei Clark

Jayden Gardner



Virginia Tech

Head Coach Mike Young

Hunter Cattoor

Justyn Mutts



Wake Forest

Head Coach Steve Forbes

Tyree Appleby

Daivien Williamson

