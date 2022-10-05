Skip to main content
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off

Photo courtesy of Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week

Attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week have been announced. 

The Virginia men's basketball team will be represented by head coach Tony Bennett as well as fifth-years Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner. The UVA women's basketball team will send senior forward Camryn Taylor and grad transfer forward Sam Brunelle to accompany new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. 

The 2022 ACC Basketball Tip-Off will take place on October 11th and 12th at the Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. The women's basketball event will occur on the 11th followed by the men's event on the 12th. 

The ACC Network will provide live coverage of the event from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

See the full list of attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off below:

WOMEN’S TIPOFF (October 11)

Boston College
Head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee
Maria Gakdeng
Dontavia Waggoner

Clemson
Head Coach Amanda Butler
Amari Robinson

Duke
Head Coach Kara Lawson
Reigan Richardson
Celeste Taylor

Florida State
Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff
O’Mariah Gordon
Makayla Timpson

Georgia Tech
Head Coach Nell Fortner
Bianca Jackson
Cameron Swartz

Louisville
Head Coach Jeff Walz
Olivia Cochran
Mykasa Robinson
Hailey Van Lith

Miami
Head Coach Katie Meier
Destiny Harden
Ja’Leah Williams

North Carolina
Head Coach Courtney Banghart
Deja Kelly
Kennedy Todd-Williams

NC State
Head Coach Wes Moore
Jakia Brown-Turner
Diamond Johnson

Notre Dame
Head Coach Niele Ivey
Dara Mabrey
Olivia Miles

Pitt
Head Coach Lance White
Dayshanette Harris
Channise Lewis

Syracuse
Head Coach Felicia Legette-Jack
Dyaisha Fair
Teisha Hyman

Virginia
Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
Sam Brunelle
Camryn Taylor

Virginia Tech
Head Coach Kenny Brooks
Georgia Amoore
Elizabeth Kitley

Wake Forest
Head Coach Megan Gebbia
Jewel Spear
Olivia Summiel


MEN’S TIPOFF (October 12)

Boston College
Head Coach Earl Grant
Makai Ashton-Langford
Quinten Post

Clemson
Head Coach Brad Brownell
Chase Hunter
Hunter Tyson

Duke
Head Coach Jon Scheyer
Jacob Grandison
Jeremy Roach

Florida State
Head Coach Leonard Hamilton
Matthew Cleveland
Caleb Mills

Georgia Tech
Head Coach Josh Pastner
Rodney Howard
Kyle Sturdivant

Louisville
Head Coach Kenny Payne
El Ellis
Sydney Curry

Miami
Head Coach Jim Larrañaga
Jordan Miller
Isaiah Wong

North Carolina
Head Coach Hubert Davis
Armando Bacot
RJ Davis
Caleb Love

NC State
Head Coach Kevin Keatts
Jarkel Joiner
Terquavion Smith

Notre Dame
Head Coach Mike Brey
Dane Goodwin
Cormac Ryan

Pitt
Head Coach Jeff Capel
Jamarius Burton
Nelly Cummings

Syracuse
Head Coach Jim Boeheim
Joseph Girard III
Jesse Edwards

Virginia
Head Coach Tony Bennett
Kihei Clark
Jayden Gardner

Virginia Tech
Head Coach Mike Young
Hunter Cattoor
Justyn Mutts

Wake Forest
Head Coach Steve Forbes
Tyree Appleby
Daivien Williamson

