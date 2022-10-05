UVA Football Roster Update: Which Freshmen Will Redshirt This Season?

With five games in the books for the 2022 Virginia football season, the picture is gradually becoming clear on which of UVA's first-year class will be redshirting this season. NCAA rules stipulate that a freshman can maintain his redshirt as long as he plays in no more than four games in a season.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott was asked about his freshmen class during the weekly press conference on Tuesday and provided some clarity about which first years he anticipates will use a redshirt this season.

Running back Xavier Brown is the only freshman who has officially burned his redshirt so far, as he has appeared in each of the five games as a prominent part of Virginia's ground game. Kicker Will Bettridge has appeared in only two games so far. However, considering that he has been named the starting kicker for field goals and extra points, it appears inevitable that he will be burning his redshirt as well.

Tony Elliott also indicated that the UVA defensive coaching staff is "all in" on linebacker Stevie Bracey, who has played in three games so far this season, so it seems he will not be redshirting. Fellow linebackers Terrell Jones and Trey McDonald will likely redshirt.

Elliott says that most of the freshmen offensive linemen will redshirt, with two exceptions that are still to be determined. McKale Boley started in Virginia's first two games of the season, becoming the first true freshman to start at tackle in a season opener at UVA since D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2002. Boley played a third game, making an appearance against ODU, but has not played since then. He is currently listed as the backup for Logan Taylor at left tackle on the depth chart, so Boley could potentially still preserve his redshirt this season, but could also play in a few more games and burn the redshirt. Similarly, Houston Curry is listed as the backup for Jonathan Leech at right tackle. Curry has yet to appear in any games this season, so barring any significant injuries on the offensive line, Curry will probably end up redshirting this season.

Wide receiver Sean Wilson made his collegiate debut against Duke last week and is listed on the depth chart for the first time this season as the backup to Lavel Davis Jr. UVA has been trying to build its depth at receiver to supplement the starters, so Wilson could have more opportunities to see the field in the second half of the season. Dakota Twitty is out with an injured knee so he will most likely redshirt, as will tight end Karson Gay.

Elliott indicated that quarterback Delaney Crawford could be worked into the UVA offense to utilize his athleticism and speed. Crawford has been playing the role of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham on the scout team in practice this week as the Cavaliers prepare to face Cunningham and the Cardinals on Saturday. He hasn't played in a game yet, but Crawford could potentially not redshirt depending on if Elliott and Des Kitchings find a way to get him involved in the offense. Elliott says the other young quarterbacks, including Davis Lane Jr., will likely redshirt this season.

