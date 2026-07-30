Still underdogs, Cavaliers say they won't get overconfident

Overconfidence has never been a real problem for Virginia's football team in recent seasons, and for good reason: the Cavaliers have posted back-to-back winning records just once in the past two decades (2018-19).

And if coach Tony Elliott needed to temper his team's attitude, he got some help on Tuesday when the defending ACC regular-season champions were picked to finish sixth by media members who cover the conference.

Granted, it wasn't as big a slight as last year, when the Cavaliers were picked 14th. But it shows that Virginia still isn't considered the cream of the ACC. And for at least one of its players, that's fine,

"I think to see that we were able to do that is was really cool, but this is an entirely new team, with entirely new players," junior saftey Ethan Minter said after Wednesday's opening workout. "So I think that everyone is hungry to win. I feel like we all feel like we're capable of big things, but we've got to really work hard this camp. Off day one, we obviously have tons of cleanup and tons to work through."

It's not an entirely new team. The Cavaliers have a strong returning nucleus, with linebacker Kam Robinson, offensive linemen McKale Boley and Noah Josey, and punter Daniel Sparks all named to the preseason All-ACC team on Wednesday.

Still, there are 31 new transfers, as well as 15 true freshmen who were not part of last season's school-record 11 victories, which included a Gator Bowl win over Missouri. They're still adapting to their new home and learning the team culture.

Part of that is humility, and offensive lineman Drake Metcalf pointed to the ACC championship game loss to Duke as a reason for motivation.

“There’s a newfound sense of hunger in this football program,” he said. “Last season, we left a little bit of meat on the bone; quite a bit of meat on the bone. We were one series away from likely making it into the College Football Playoff, and that would have been super special.

“But ultimately, we have another opportunity this season to go back and .do something greater. …We’re definitely hungry, and you can tell all the guys have that sense about them. Not a sense of arrogance, but a sense of hunger."

Elliott noted a swagger in the locker room before Wednesday's opening practice. He wants his players to take pride in last year's groundbreaking accomplishments -- but not to lose sight of what made them possible.

“It's what you pray for, right?,” he said. “So, every one of these young men prayed to be in a position where there are expectations. And so, they've also been the young men that have elevated the floor and created those expectations, right? So now you got to embrace them.

"And the way that you embrace them is you just stay true to who you are, right? You minimize the distractions, you don't pay attention to it, and you don't look in the rearview mirror. You focus on what's ahead and you make every day your best day.”

That means a lot of work and sweat in the next month as the Cavaliers prepare to open their season on Sept. 29 at home against N.C. State in a game that will say a lot about whether they can get back to the ACC championship game.

“It’s going to be hard; it’s designed to be hard,” Metcalf said of training camp. “This is going to be tough, but ultimately, it’s going to make sure that you’re battle tested. When it’s third and one or fourth and one, you’re going to be able to do it, and you’re going to be able to trust the guys to the left and right of you.”