4 Virginia Cavaliers earn spots on the 2026 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

Today ended up being a big day for Virginia football as it was the first day of 2026 fall camp, and the ACC's preseason all-conference football team was officially voted on and released.

Let's take a look at the full team headlined by Miami QB Darian Mensah, who was also named the 2026 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

2026 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

- Offense -

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112) *

RB: Mark Fletcher, Jr., Miami (127)

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)

WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)

TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)

AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)

OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)

OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)

OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)

OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)

C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

- Defense -

DE: Will Heldt, Clemson (87)

DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)

DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)

DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)

LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)

LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)

LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)

CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)

S: KP Price, Boston College (45)

- Specialists -

PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)

SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)

2026 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year

1. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (97)

2. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (25)

3. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (16)

4. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (15)

5. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (12)

6. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson (11)

7. Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia (5)

8. Will Heldt, DE, Clemson (4)

9. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt (3)

Noah Josey and McKale Boley made the team, which is no surprise, as they were two of the best offensive linemen in the conference last year. Now, they head into their final seasons in a Virginia uniform and are excited to help protect Beau Pribula in 2026.

Like Josey and Boley, UVA's star linebacker Kam Robinson also earned a spot on the team, as he's been an absolute game-changer for Cavaliers DC John Rudzinski over the past two seasons. Very few linebackers in college football can sway the outcome of a game like Robinson can, and he almost single-handedly won the team two games in 2025 before getting injured.

It's important to note that Robinson received five votes for the 2026 ACC Preseason Player of the Year as well.

Punter Daniel Sparks is entering his fifth season at Virginia, and he averaged a whopping 47.2 yards/punt in 2025, good for 6th in the NCAA.