Hoos in the NFL Playoffs

10 former Virginia football players are on NFL playoff teams with a chance to win a Super Bowl this year

The 2022 NFL playoffs have arrived.

14 teams have qualified for the postseason and wild-card weekend is right around the corner. With the seedings and matchups set for the NFL playoffs, let's see which former Virginia football players have a chance to make a run at Super Bowl LVI.

Kansas City Chiefs

UVA alum: safety Juan Thornhill

Wild-card matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

UVA alum: cornerback Tim Harris (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: New England Patriots

New England Patriots

UVA alum: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

UVA alum: quarterback Kurt Benkert (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: bye

Los Angeles Rams

UVA alum: quarterback Bryce Perkins

Wild-card matchup: Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

UVA alum: cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive end Brent Urban (reserve/injured)

Wild-card matchup: San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

UVA alum: offensive tackle Eric Smith (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

UVA alum: safety Anthony Harris and safety Rodney McLeod

Wild-card matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Playoffs

AFC

No. 1 Tennessee Titans (bye)

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (8:15pm Sunday)

No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (8:15pm Saturday)

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (4:30pm Saturday)

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye)

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1pm Sunday)

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (4:30pm Sunday)

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (8:15pm Monday)

Read more from Cavaliers Now

