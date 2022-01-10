Skip to main content

Hoos in the NFL Playoffs

10 former Virginia football players are on NFL playoff teams with a chance to win a Super Bowl this year

The 2022 NFL playoffs have arrived.

14 teams have qualified for the postseason and wild-card weekend is right around the corner. With the seedings and matchups set for the NFL playoffs, let's see which former Virginia football players have a chance to make a run at Super Bowl LVI. 

Kansas City Chiefs

UVA alum: safety Juan Thornhill

Wild-card matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

UVA alum: cornerback Tim Harris (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: New England Patriots

New England Patriots

UVA alum: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

UVA alum: quarterback Kurt Benkert (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: bye

Los Angeles Rams

UVA alum: quarterback Bryce Perkins

Wild-card matchup: Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

UVA alum: cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive end Brent Urban (reserve/injured)

Wild-card matchup: San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

UVA alum: offensive tackle Eric Smith (practice squad)

Wild-card matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

UVA alum: safety Anthony Harris and safety Rodney McLeod

Read More

Wild-card matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Playoffs

AFC

No. 1 Tennessee Titans (bye)

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (8:15pm Sunday)

No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (8:15pm Saturday)

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (4:30pm Saturday)

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye)

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1pm Sunday)

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (4:30pm Sunday)

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (8:15pm Monday)

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Miami Heat Sign Kyle Guy to Second 10-Day Contract

Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

Cavaliers Overpowered by Bacot and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

Elliott Makes Three Hires to Strength & Conditioning UVA Football Staff

Watch: Tony Elliott Welcomes New Staff Members to UVA Football

Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris Philadelphia Eagles
Football

Hoos in the NFL Playoffs

4 minutes ago
Kyle Guy Miami Heat
Basketball

Miami Heat Sign Kyle Guy to Second 10-Day Contract

1 hour ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

After Three-Week Hiatus, Virginia Women's Basketball Falls at No. 16 Georgia Tech 61-37

17 hours ago
Eli Wood Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

19 hours ago
Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs
Football

NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

Jan 9, 2022
Armando Bacot North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball
Basketball

Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings (Jan. 8th)

Jan 8, 2022
Reece Beekman Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Cavaliers Overpowered by Bacot and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

Jan 8, 2022
Reece Beekman Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Live Updates: North Carolina Defeats Virginia 74-58

Jan 8, 2022