Hoos in the NFL Playoffs
The 2022 NFL playoffs have arrived.
14 teams have qualified for the postseason and wild-card weekend is right around the corner. With the seedings and matchups set for the NFL playoffs, let's see which former Virginia football players have a chance to make a run at Super Bowl LVI.
Kansas City Chiefs
UVA alum: safety Juan Thornhill
Wild-card matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
UVA alum: cornerback Tim Harris (practice squad)
Wild-card matchup: New England Patriots
New England Patriots
UVA alum: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (practice squad)
Wild-card matchup: Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
UVA alum: quarterback Kurt Benkert (practice squad)
Wild-card matchup: bye
Los Angeles Rams
UVA alum: quarterback Bryce Perkins
Wild-card matchup: Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
UVA alum: cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive end Brent Urban (reserve/injured)
Wild-card matchup: San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
UVA alum: offensive tackle Eric Smith (practice squad)
Wild-card matchup: Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles
UVA alum: safety Anthony Harris and safety Rodney McLeod
Wild-card matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 NFL Playoffs
AFC
No. 1 Tennessee Titans (bye)
No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (8:15pm Sunday)
No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (8:15pm Saturday)
No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (4:30pm Saturday)
NFC
No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye)
No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1pm Sunday)
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (4:30pm Sunday)
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (8:15pm Monday)
