Miami Heat Sign Kyle Guy to Second 10-Day Contract

Guy is averaging 9.8 points per game and 45.0% three-point shooting through his first five games with the Heat

Kyle Guy's stay in Miami has been extended.

The Miami Heat are signing Guy to another 10-day contract, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday morning.

Guy was first signed to the Miami Heat, who continue to face roster deficits due to lingering injuries and COVID-19 issues, on a 10-day hardship-contract on December 28th.

In his first NBA action since May 16th, 2021, the former UVA men's basketball star took little time in showing the Heat that they made a good decision, as he made four threes and scored 15 points in just the first half against the Rockets on New Year's Eve.

Guy finished his Heat debut with an impressive statline of 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 24 minutes played.

Through five games played with the Heat this season, Guy is averaging 9.8 points per game on 51.4% shooting from the floor and 45.0% shooting from three-point range.

The Heat are likely trying to hang on to Guy for as long as possible, but the organization does not have the salary cap space to sign him to a long-term deal. At the conclusion of Guy's new 10-day deal on January 20th, he will likely become a free agent again. If he can continue to make solid contributions in his playing time with the Heat during this second 10-day deal, Guy could earn himself some serious offers from other NBA teams.

Miami (25-15) will play at Atlanta on Wednesday at 7:30pm.

