NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound
On the final day of the NFL regular season, there is still much to be determined to fill out the participants, seeding, and matchups for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As many as 18 teams enter the final week of the season with at least a slim chance of securing a berth in the playoffs.
14 former Virginia football players are on teams that have either already secured a playoff spot or that can still make the playoffs entering Sunday's games. Let's take a look at the playoff scenarios for each of the NFL teams that have UVA alums on the roster (including practice squad and injured reserve players).
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
UVA alum: safety Juan Thornhill
Week 18 matchup: defeated Denver Broncos 28-24
Scenario: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye with a loss by the Titans.
Buffalo Bills (10-6)
UVA alum: cornerback Tim Harris (practice squad)
Week 18 matchup: New York Jets
Scenario: The Bills have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the AFC East with a win or a loss by the Patriots.
New England Patriots (10-6)
UVA alum: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (practice squad)
Week 18 matchup: Miami Dolphins
Scenario: The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the AFC East with a win and a loss by the Bills.
Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
UVA alum: wide receiver Joe Reed (practice squad/injured), offensive guard Oday Aboushi (reserve/injured), defensive tackle Andrew Brown (practice squad)
Week 18 matchup: Oakland Raiders
Scenario: The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the Raiders.
Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
UVA alum: tight end Tony Poljan (practice squad)
Week 18 matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers
Scenario: The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Colts, Chargers, and Dolphins.
NFC
Green Bay Packers (13-3)
UVA alum: quarterback Kurt Benkert (practice squad)
Week 18 matchup: Detroit Lions
Scenario: The Packers have already clinched the the NFC North, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first round bye, and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams (12-4)
UVA alum: quarterback Bryce Perkins
Week 18 matchup: San Francisco 49ers
Scenario: The Rams have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the NFC West with a win or a loss by the Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
UVA alum: cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive end Brent Urban (reserve/injured)
Week 18 matchup: defeated Philadelphia Eagles 51-26
Scenario: The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and could potentially be as high as a No. 2 seed (with losses by the Rams, Cardinals, and Buccaneers) or as low as a No. 4 seed.
Arizona Cardinals (11-5)
UVA alum: offensive tackle Eric Smith (practice squad)
Week 18 matchup: Seattle Seahawks
Read More
Scenario: The Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the NFC West with a win and a loss by the Rams.
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)
UVA alum: safety Anthony Harris and safety Rodney McLeod
Week 18 matchup: lost to the Dallas Cowboys 51-26
Scenario: The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth and could potentially be as a high as a No. 6 seed (with a loss by the 49ers and a win by the Saints) or as low as a No. 7 seed.
Full NFL Playoff Picture
AFC Playoffs
Clinched:
No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5), clinched AFC West
No. 2: Tennessee Titans (11-5), clinched AFC South
No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals (10-6), clinched AFC North
No. 4: Buffalo Bills (10-6), clinched playoffs
No. 5: New England Patriots (10-6), clinched playoffs
In the hunt (two remaining playoff positions)
No. 6: Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
No. 7: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
No. 8: Oakland Raiders (9-7)
No. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)
No. 10 Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
NFC Playoff Picture
Clinched:
No. 1: Green Bay Packers (13-3): clinched NFC North and first round bye
No. 2: Los Angeles Rams (12-4): clinched playoffs
No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4): clinched NFC South
No. 4: Dallas Cowboys (12-5): clinched NFC East
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-5): clinched playoffs
No. 7: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8): clinched playoffs
In the hunt:
No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (9-7)
No. 8: New Orleans Saints (8-8)