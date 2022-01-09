NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

14 Virginia football alumni are on playoff teams or on teams with a chance to make the playoffs on the final day of the NFL regular season

On the final day of the NFL regular season, there is still much to be determined to fill out the participants, seeding, and matchups for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As many as 18 teams enter the final week of the season with at least a slim chance of securing a berth in the playoffs.

14 former Virginia football players are on teams that have either already secured a playoff spot or that can still make the playoffs entering Sunday's games. Let's take a look at the playoff scenarios for each of the NFL teams that have UVA alums on the roster (including practice squad and injured reserve players).

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

UVA alum: safety Juan Thornhill

Week 18 matchup: defeated Denver Broncos 28-24

Scenario: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye with a loss by the Titans.

Buffalo Bills (10-6)

UVA alum: cornerback Tim Harris (practice squad)

Week 18 matchup: New York Jets

Scenario: The Bills have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the AFC East with a win or a loss by the Patriots.

New England Patriots (10-6)

UVA alum: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (practice squad)

Week 18 matchup: Miami Dolphins

Scenario: The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the AFC East with a win and a loss by the Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

UVA alum: wide receiver Joe Reed (practice squad/injured), offensive guard Oday Aboushi (reserve/injured), defensive tackle Andrew Brown (practice squad)

Week 18 matchup: Oakland Raiders

Scenario: The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

UVA alum: tight end Tony Poljan (practice squad)

Week 18 matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

Scenario: The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Colts, Chargers, and Dolphins.

NFC

Green Bay Packers (13-3)

UVA alum: quarterback Kurt Benkert (practice squad)

Week 18 matchup: Detroit Lions

Scenario: The Packers have already clinched the the NFC North, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first round bye, and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

UVA alum: quarterback Bryce Perkins

Week 18 matchup: San Francisco 49ers

Scenario: The Rams have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the NFC West with a win or a loss by the Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

UVA alum: cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive end Brent Urban (reserve/injured)

Week 18 matchup: defeated Philadelphia Eagles 51-26

Scenario: The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and could potentially be as high as a No. 2 seed (with losses by the Rams, Cardinals, and Buccaneers) or as low as a No. 4 seed.

Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

UVA alum: offensive tackle Eric Smith (practice squad)

Week 18 matchup: Seattle Seahawks

Scenario: The Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth and can clinch the NFC West with a win and a loss by the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

UVA alum: safety Anthony Harris and safety Rodney McLeod

Week 18 matchup: lost to the Dallas Cowboys 51-26

Scenario: The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth and could potentially be as a high as a No. 6 seed (with a loss by the 49ers and a win by the Saints) or as low as a No. 7 seed.

Full NFL Playoff Picture

AFC Playoffs

Clinched:

No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5), clinched AFC West

No. 2: Tennessee Titans (11-5), clinched AFC South

No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals (10-6), clinched AFC North

No. 4: Buffalo Bills (10-6), clinched playoffs

No. 5: New England Patriots (10-6), clinched playoffs

In the hunt (two remaining playoff positions)

No. 6: Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

No. 7: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

No. 8: Oakland Raiders (9-7)

No. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)

No. 10 Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

NFC Playoff Picture

Clinched:

No. 1: Green Bay Packers (13-3): clinched NFC North and first round bye

No. 2: Los Angeles Rams (12-4): clinched playoffs

No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4): clinched NFC South

No. 4: Dallas Cowboys (12-5): clinched NFC East

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-5): clinched playoffs

No. 7: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8): clinched playoffs

In the hunt:

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

No. 8: New Orleans Saints (8-8)