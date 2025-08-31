Cavaliers Now

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's 48-7 Win Over Coastal Carolina

Virginia dominated Saturday's game vs Coastal Carolina and there is a lot of good that came out of the game

Jackson Caudell

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) catches a snap against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
You could not have asked for a better start from Virginia than the one they had tonight vs Coastal Carolina. Aside from starting quarterback Chandler Morris leaving with an injury, it was a really good night all around for the Cavaliers.

Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Virginia's 48-7 win over the Chanticleers.

The Good

Virginia Cavalier
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With the win, Virginia improved to 2-0 all-time against Coastal Carolina. The first meeting was played in Conway, S.C., in 2024, while Saturday marked the teams’ first matchup at Scott Stadium. 

• UVA improved to 87-40-9 (.673) all-time in season openers. 

• The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 in both season openers and home openers under head coach Tony Elliott. Elliott is also 3-0 when opening the season at Scott
Stadium. 

• Virginia shut out Coastal Carolina in the first half, which marked the first time UVA held an opponent scoreless before halftime since Oct. 16, 2021 (vs.
Duke). 

• Virginia's 41-point margin of victory is its largest in a game since defeating Duke 48-0 on Oct. 16, 2021. 

• The Cavaliers' 48 points are the most in a game under Elliott, surpassing UVA’s previous best of 43 points in last year’s win at Coastal Carolina. It’s
also the most points in a game since 2021 (49 at No. 25 BYU, Oct. 30). 

• UVA’s 21 points in the second quarter tied for eighth most all-time. 

• The Cavaliers scored the first five touchdowns of the game, their longest stretch without surrendering a touchdown since Oct. 16, 2021, against Duke (48-0). 

• Coastal Carolina was 1-for-14 on third down in the contest. 

  • Chandler Morris started in his fourth consecutive season opener (2 at TCU, 1 at North Texas, 1 at UVA). Morris entered Saturday’s contest as one of 15 FBS quarterbacks expected to open the season as his team’s starting QB for the fourth consecutive year. 

• Morris threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-24 passing. It marked the 14th
time in his career he’s thrown for more that 250 yards in a game. 

• In his Cavalier debut, Cam Ross accounted for 224 all-purpose yards (124 receiving, 100 KOR), which included a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. 

• Ross’ kickoff return TD matched that of the longest in school history and is the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Cavalier since Joe Reed did so against Duke
in 2019. The 100-yard return is one of five in program history with the last by Reed against William & Mary in 2019. 

• Ross collected his fourth 100-yard receiving performance of his career. His four career 100-yard receiving performances lead all players on UVA’s 2025 roster. 

• J’Mari Taylor’s rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the contest, his 24th and 25th running scores of his career. Dating back to his time at NC Central, he has now rushed for a touchdown in 12-straight games. He now has six multi-touchdown rushing games in his career. 

• Taylor is the first UVA running back to record multiple rushing TDs in a game since Mike Hollins had two against Miami on Oct. 28, 2023. 

• Trell Harris hauled in a career-long 48-yard reception with a one-handed grab late in the second quarter that setup the Hoos’ third TD of the period. 

• Caleb Hardy blocked a punt in the second quarter; it marked the first time UVA has blocked a punt since 2019 (Noah Taylor, at Pitt). 

• With 12 points, placekicker Will Bettridge (2-3 FG, 6-6 PAT) moved to No. 11 on UVA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 208 points in 32 career games. 

• Linebacker James Jackson nabbed his first career fumble recovery while CCU was in the red zone in the first quarter. 

• Drake Metcalf started at right guard for UVA, his first start since the 2023 season while playing at UCF. Metcalf missed the entire 2024 season due to an Achillies
injury. 

• Harrison Waylee’s 1-yard plunge to put UVA up 14-0 early in the second quarter was his 17th
of his career and first as a Cavalier. 

• Jahmal Edrine hauled in his first TD reception since Nov. 11, 2024 (vs. Northwestern), when he was at Purdue. The TD reception was also the ninth of his career. 

• Wide receiver Eli Wood and linebacker Landon Danley made their first career starts. Danley led all UVA tacklers with seven. 

The Bad

Virginia Cavalier
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) carries the ball as Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Myles Mooyoung (8) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For a game that was won 48-7, there were a few notable things that could have been better for UVA.

  • The running game could have been much better. UVA finished with 164 yards on 43 carries (3.8 YPC). That will be something to monitor moving forward.
  • While it does not appear serious, Chandler Morris having an injury in game one is less than ideal.
  • UVA only scored seven points on three forced turnovers.
  • Virginia fumbled three times, but fortunately did not lose any of them.
  • Defense played well, but only had one sack and four TFLs

The Ugly

While not a perfect game, nothing that happened would constitute being in this category.

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

