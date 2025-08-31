The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's 48-7 Win Over Coastal Carolina
You could not have asked for a better start from Virginia than the one they had tonight vs Coastal Carolina. Aside from starting quarterback Chandler Morris leaving with an injury, it was a really good night all around for the Cavaliers.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Virginia's 48-7 win over the Chanticleers.
The Good
With the win, Virginia improved to 2-0 all-time against Coastal Carolina. The first meeting was played in Conway, S.C., in 2024, while Saturday marked the teams’ first matchup at Scott Stadium.
• UVA improved to 87-40-9 (.673) all-time in season openers.
• The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 in both season openers and home openers under head coach Tony Elliott. Elliott is also 3-0 when opening the season at Scott
Stadium.
• Virginia shut out Coastal Carolina in the first half, which marked the first time UVA held an opponent scoreless before halftime since Oct. 16, 2021 (vs.
Duke).
• Virginia's 41-point margin of victory is its largest in a game since defeating Duke 48-0 on Oct. 16, 2021.
• The Cavaliers' 48 points are the most in a game under Elliott, surpassing UVA’s previous best of 43 points in last year’s win at Coastal Carolina. It’s
also the most points in a game since 2021 (49 at No. 25 BYU, Oct. 30).
• UVA’s 21 points in the second quarter tied for eighth most all-time.
• The Cavaliers scored the first five touchdowns of the game, their longest stretch without surrendering a touchdown since Oct. 16, 2021, against Duke (48-0).
• Coastal Carolina was 1-for-14 on third down in the contest.
- Chandler Morris started in his fourth consecutive season opener (2 at TCU, 1 at North Texas, 1 at UVA). Morris entered Saturday’s contest as one of 15 FBS quarterbacks expected to open the season as his team’s starting QB for the fourth consecutive year.
• Morris threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-24 passing. It marked the 14th
time in his career he’s thrown for more that 250 yards in a game.
• In his Cavalier debut, Cam Ross accounted for 224 all-purpose yards (124 receiving, 100 KOR), which included a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
• Ross’ kickoff return TD matched that of the longest in school history and is the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Cavalier since Joe Reed did so against Duke
in 2019. The 100-yard return is one of five in program history with the last by Reed against William & Mary in 2019.
• Ross collected his fourth 100-yard receiving performance of his career. His four career 100-yard receiving performances lead all players on UVA’s 2025 roster.
• J’Mari Taylor’s rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the contest, his 24th and 25th running scores of his career. Dating back to his time at NC Central, he has now rushed for a touchdown in 12-straight games. He now has six multi-touchdown rushing games in his career.
• Taylor is the first UVA running back to record multiple rushing TDs in a game since Mike Hollins had two against Miami on Oct. 28, 2023.
• Trell Harris hauled in a career-long 48-yard reception with a one-handed grab late in the second quarter that setup the Hoos’ third TD of the period.
• Caleb Hardy blocked a punt in the second quarter; it marked the first time UVA has blocked a punt since 2019 (Noah Taylor, at Pitt).
• With 12 points, placekicker Will Bettridge (2-3 FG, 6-6 PAT) moved to No. 11 on UVA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 208 points in 32 career games.
• Linebacker James Jackson nabbed his first career fumble recovery while CCU was in the red zone in the first quarter.
• Drake Metcalf started at right guard for UVA, his first start since the 2023 season while playing at UCF. Metcalf missed the entire 2024 season due to an Achillies
injury.
• Harrison Waylee’s 1-yard plunge to put UVA up 14-0 early in the second quarter was his 17th
of his career and first as a Cavalier.
• Jahmal Edrine hauled in his first TD reception since Nov. 11, 2024 (vs. Northwestern), when he was at Purdue. The TD reception was also the ninth of his career.
• Wide receiver Eli Wood and linebacker Landon Danley made their first career starts. Danley led all UVA tacklers with seven.
The Bad
For a game that was won 48-7, there were a few notable things that could have been better for UVA.
- The running game could have been much better. UVA finished with 164 yards on 43 carries (3.8 YPC). That will be something to monitor moving forward.
- While it does not appear serious, Chandler Morris having an injury in game one is less than ideal.
- UVA only scored seven points on three forced turnovers.
- Virginia fumbled three times, but fortunately did not lose any of them.
- Defense played well, but only had one sack and four TFLs
The Ugly
While not a perfect game, nothing that happened would constitute being in this category.