The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's 55-16 Win over William & Mary
Virginia made easy work of William & Mary with an historic offensive performance in Charlottesville.
Today's dominant showing marks the first time the Hoo's put up 55 points since defeating Abilene Christian in Week 8 of the 2020 season.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from today's convincing home victory over The Tribe.
The Good
The Virginia offense throttled William & Mary behind a monster day on the ground from multiple rushers.
The rushing attack was led by Wyoming transfer running back Harrison Waylee.
The senior exploded for over 150 yards and three touchdowns including his first score with the Cavaliers early in the second quarter.
Waylee also broke away for a school-record 97-yard rushing score leaving the William & Mary defense in the dust.
Waylee was not the only UVA back who flourished today against W&M.
Junior Noah Vaughn added 101 yards on eight rushes of his own. That mark is just 19 yards short of Vaughn's entire rushing yardage total in all of 2024.
Three other Cavaliers found the end zone on the ground -- totaling six rushing touchdowns.
Virginia's offense totaled exactly 700 yards, breaking a school record of 691 set all the way back in 1968 against Davidson.
The Bad
Despite being well ahead, Virginia looked like they let off the gas as their defense began to bend to The Tribe.
After a scoreless first quarter for William & Mary offense, the Cavaliers allowed a wide open score on a 79-yard bomb early in the second quarter.
W&M quarterback Tyler Hughes found receiver Deven Thompson who was running free unguarded among the UVA secondary thanks to a blown coverage.
With the score out of reach in the third quarter, the Hoo's defense allowed W&M's second offensive unit to drive down the field.
Down 52-7, backup sophomore quarterback Noah Brannock connected for a 39-yard strike to put the offense in the UVA red zone. Brannock then ran it in for The Tribe's second score of the day.
The Ugly
An injury did sideline running back Noah Vaughn after he broke the century mark for rushing yards.
Vaughn left the game early in the second half after having to be helped off the field.
He entered the tunnel and headed to the locker-room right after being pulled off.
UVA Coach Tony Elliot told media the high-ankle injury does not appear too serious. He added that the training staff does not yet have a timetable for when the back will return to the field.
Vaughn has shown promise coming into his monster performance this week -- entering the game averaging just under five yards per attempt.
While J'Mari Taylor has been making headlines with his six touchdowns through three games, the Cavaliers have multiple options in the backfield including today's star Harrison Waylee and senior Xavier Brown.
Quarterback Chandler Morris has also found success on the ground so far this season, averaging over 13 yards on just under 10 rushes through three games.