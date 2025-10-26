The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Virginia's Overtime Win Over North Carolina
urvive and advance.
That has been the theme for Virginia in the past two games vs Washington State and North Carolina. They have made plays late to make up for sloppy efforts and this team is 7-1 heading into the final month of the regular season and everything still in front of them, including a spot in the ACC Championship game.
With the game now behind them, let's take a look at some good, some bad, and some ugly from yesterday.
The Good
Virginia improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in ACC play, its best start in either category since the 2007 season.
• UVA won its sixth consecutive game, a first under head coach Tony Elliott, and the program’s first six-game win streak since 2007 (when it won seven in a row).
• The Cavaliers played their third overtime game of the season and have won all three. Only eight other teams in college football history have won three overtime games in the same season. Overtime in college football was first instituted in 1996. In 2022, Texas
Tech was the last team with three OT wins in the same season.
• Not since 1935 has UVA had more than three tied scores at the end of regulation.
• For the third consecutive year, UVA’s ACC win total (4) has improved under Elliott.
• It was also the Cavaliers’ fourth consecutive win in ACC play – also its first such streak since 2007. UVA is assured at least a .500 record in ACC play for the first time since 2021.
• With SMU’s loss 13-12 loss at Wake Forest, UVA and Georgia Tech (5-0) are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in ACC play.
• Today marked the 130th meeting between North Carolina and Virginia, the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.” The Cavaliers improved to 60-66-4 all-time in the series that was first contested in 1892.
• The 130 meetings between the two teams are tied for second-most by two FBS rivals all-time. Georgia and Auburn, which already played in 2025, have also gone head-to-head 130 times, while Wisconsin and Minnesota have met 134 times heading into this year’s
matchup.
• UVA’s 60th win of the series is also its most against any other opponent in program history.
• Virginia has won four of the last five games played at Kenan Stadium, including the previous meeting against then-No. 10 Tar Heels in 2023, the first-ever road win over a top 10 opponent in Cavalier football history.
• Saturday’s contest marked UVA’s first win while ranked as high as No. 16 in the AP top 25 since Nov. 20, 2004, when the 16th-ranked Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech, 30-10. It’s also the first time a ranked UVA team defeated North Carolina since 2005.
• The Cavaliers recorded their second consecutive ACC road win, a first since 2021. UVA defeated Louisville (Oct. 4), 30-27, in overtime at L&N Stadium.
• UVA posted its fourth first-quarter shutout of the season (CCU, W&M, FSU, UNC). The Tar Heels punted twice and lost a fumble at the goal line that bounced out of bounds for a touchback.
• UVA has not allowed a TD in its last three fourth quarters and is outscoring its opponents 38-19 in fourth quarters this season and 62-31 when factoring overtime periods.
• UVA has come up with a turnover in its last five games, all of which UVA has emerged victorious.
• The Cavaliers have only surrendered one touchdown in the last 96:36 of regulation, dating back to last week's 22-20 win over Washington State (Oct. 18).
• The Cavaliers stopped the Tar Heels at the goal line on their two-point conversion attempt to seal the OT victory. UVA’s opponents are yet to convert a two-point conversion this season (0-3).
• Virginia forced into six Tar Heel three-and-outs, the most by a UVA FBS opponent 2021 (Miami–6).
• The Cavaliers and UNC combined for 15 punts, the most in a UVA game since the 2022 Georgia Tech game (16).
• For the first time since 2019 (vs. Liberty & Virginia Tech), UVA’s defense has recorded two interceptions in back-to-back games. The Cavaliers also had two in last week’s win over Wazzu. The Cavaliers have eight interceptions on the season.
• For the first time this year, UVA was held scoreless in the third quarter.
Mitchell Melton recorded his first career interception to halt a UNC red-zone attempt late in the third quarter. He also recorded a pass breakup on the play, after his deflection bounced off a Tar Heel helmet and fell into his hands. He finished the game with two PBUs and two QB hurries.
• Filling in for Cam Ross on punt returns, Jayden Thomas fielded the first four punts of his career. On his second career punt return, Thomas scampered for a 31-yard return, the second-longest by a Cavalier this season.
• Junior Kam Robinson was credited with a career-high, 13 tackles, including five solo efforts and added a half sack. His solo tackle in the overtime session was his 100th unassisted tackle of his career. Robinson was the game’s only player with double-digit tackles.
• Chandler Morris finished with 200 yards passing, eclipsing the 8,000-yard mark for his career. His lone touchdown pass of the game was his 59th of his career.
• Trell Harris’ 30-yard TD reception in the second quarter marked the eighth of his career and fourth of the season. His 30-yard reception is the second-longest receiving TD of the year for the Cavaliers. He also had a 75-yard TD reception against Stanford. His four receiving TDs leads the team.
• Antonio Clary finished with a season-high four tackles and intercepted the final pass of regulation to help force overtime. It was the third interception of his career.
• Daniel Sparks punted eight times for a season-high 391 punting yards. He downed two inside the 20 and had three punts over 50 yards, including a 56-yarder early in the fourth quarter.
J’Mari Taylor punched in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard rush in overtime. It was his fifth game this season with a rushing touchdown and his ninth overall. His nine rushing TDs are the most by a UVA player in a season since Brennan
Armstrong (9) in 2021, and most by a Cavalier running back since Wayne Taulapapa (11) in 2019.
• Taylor's TD is his second in overtime this season. He scored the game-winning TD in UVA's 30-27 overtime win at Louisville (Oct. 4).
• Defensive tackle Jason Hammond tied his career high of five tackles and tied for a game-high two QB hurries.
The Bad
- Another slow day for the offense. UVA had one of the most explosive offenses in the country through six games, but Washington State and UNC slowed them down. They finished with 259 yards of offense and only averaged 3.8 yards per play.
- Only 59 yards rushing. The Cavaliers averaged just 1.7 yards per rush.
The Ugly
- Chandler Morris was sacked seven times.