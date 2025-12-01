The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Virginia’s Win Over Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers managed to slide their way into the ACC Championship Game after a near-shutout against Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Having secured the Commonwealth Cup, the Cavaliers have newfound confidence, as this allowed them to end their four-game losing skid against the Hokies.
This is only the second time in UVA history that the Cavaliers have clinched a spot in the ACC title game, and it has been several years since their last appearance. Now that they've secured their win, let's take a look at the good, bad, and ugly of their game and what's to come.
The Good: Electric Energy at Scott Stadium Boosted UVA
According to Jeff White of Virginia Sports, this matchup tallied the largest crowd for a game at Scott Stadium since 2011. Approximately 58,832 people were in attendance as the Cavaliers attempted to secure a berth in the ACC Championship. As the game unfolded, energy soared throughout the stadium, which inevitably fueled UVA. Head coach Tony Elliott has hammered down the importance of a crowd in football, and Virginia has been delivering time and time again. During his postgame press conference, Elliott stated:
"You know, it's really about everybody else to be honest with you. It was about the players, it was about the students, it was about the band, it was about the fans, it was about Dr. Williams. It was about Tyler Jones. It was about all of the folks. That's really what it was about. And that's all I've really been after is to do everything I possibly can so that everybody else can experience the joy of that moment. But it was cool because they took me to midfield. So, I didn't get to go down there and do all of that. But it was pretty cool to see from a distance, just man, that's what it's supposed to look like, right? And that's what can happen when people get out of their own way. They believe in something bigger than themselves. They find value in the people around them, and they invest in that. Then you can accomplish great things."
The Bad: Kam Robinson Was Sidelined
Ahead of the matchup, it was announced that junior linebacker Kam Robinson would be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL tear. Having Robinson out for the regular-season finale was less than ideal, but there is a silver lining in the unfortunate circumstances: Maddox Marcellus took the spotlight and used his time wisely. Throughout the night, he recorded nine tackles, 0.5 sacks and one interception, bringing his season totals to 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.
"I think it is just confirmation of what's possible, and I think those guys came to Virginia even with the previous staff, believing that they could could have a night like this and then when the new staff came in, man, they fought hard to buy into to believe in what we were telling them our vision was going to be going forward and then they persevered through all of the adversity and they're the big reason why this football team is where it is," Elliott explained.
The Ugly: Defense Will Need to Continue Proving Themselves With Key Players Out
This is where things can get ugly very quickly for Virginia. Although their defensive unit displayed immense skill over the weekend, they will continue to be in the absence of some of their best players heading into the ACC Championship. The remaining Cavaliers will need to ensure that they are sustaining defense, as things are only going to become more challenging now that they are entering the postseason. Winning their game against the Hokies is simply not enough — they must keep having defensive breakthroughs.
""First of all, it starts with Coach Rud and the staff. They do an unbelievable job of analyzing the opponent and putting together a good plan to give us a chance to be successful. And then, man, they've developed great relationships with the guys to where the guys are just eager to get in there and watch film, study the details, and there's a lot of details that will give you an opportunity to play fast, to anticipate what kind of plays are coming, and I thought they did a really, really good job. So they believe in the system," Elliott told the media.
UVA is now entering rather unfamiliar territory in the ACC. With that being said, it's time to lock in now more than ever if they want to earn the title.