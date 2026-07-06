The Red zone Was a Red Flag For Virginia's Offense in 2025; Can They Turn That Around?

Red is not one of Virginia's uniform colors. But the Cavaliers may need to keep that shade in mind as they look for ways to improve in the 2026 season.

Last week, we discussed Virginia's defensive inability to record sacks or takeaways in its three losses last season. Today, we'll look at one of the few areas of concern for Virginia's offense in 2025: its struggle to punch the ball into the end zone after reaching the so-called "red zone," referred to as the area inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

The Cavaliers averaged 30.8 points per game last season, seventh-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That helped them earn 11 wins for the first time in school history, claim the regular-season title and win the Gator Bowl.

A few more points might have made it an even more special season, though.

Cavaliers need red zone excellence

For the season, Virginia ranked 96th among 136 FBS teams in red zone offensive touchdown percentage at 56.25 percent. Among ACC schools, only Pittsburgh (54.84), Syracuse (53.85), Wake Forest (52.38), North Carolina (51.43) and Stanford (47.22) were less efficient.

Will Bettridge set a school record with 24 successful field goal conversions in 30 tries. But getting seven points rather than three on key possessions might have made a difference in one-score losses to N.C. State, Wake Forest, and Duke (in the ACC championship game).

Against the Wolfpack, Virginia scored two touchdowns and a field goal in five red zone trips. Without an injured Chandler Morris, the Cavaliers settled for three field goals and never reached the end zone in four visits inside the 20 against Wake. And they had two TDs, a field goal and one empty visit in the ACC final -- plus Morris' interception from the 25 on their first offensive play in overtime.

To be fair, Virginia's defense wasn't especially stellar inside the red zone, either. The Cavaliers ranked 111th in opponent red-zone touchdowns (83.78 percent) -- remarkably, better than only Duke (91.07) among ACC teams.

Improving those numbers could be an overlooked key to Virginia's bid for another trip to the ACC final. An experienced offensive line and powerful running backs Xavier Brown and Peyton Lewis could help the Cavaliers punch the ball into the end zone in tight quarters, and tight end Dakota Twitty (6-5, 247) and receiver Rico Flores Jr. (6-2, 211) could give Beau Pribula big targets in for lob passes into the end zone. Coordinator Des Kitchings also can look to me more creative.

Regardless, Virginia may need to improve its offensive efficiency inside the 20 this season, or the Cavaliers might be left seeing red.