Which Virginia football players could become fan favorites in 2026?

It takes more than talent for athletes to earn the reputation as fan favorites.

Sure, it's easy to cheer for Patrick Mahomes or Myles Garrett based on their on-field feats alone. But to endear themselves to the home crowd, athletes need to show both production and personality.

Virginia fans have enjoyed special bonds with key players through the decades, from Ronde and Tiki Barber and Anthony Poindexter in the 1990s to Chris Long in the 2000s and Chandler Morris a year ago. Starting on Aug. 29, they'll be looking for a new batch of Saturday heroes.

They're very familiar with all-ACC linebacker Kam Robinson, and they'll get to know Beau Pribula, who figures to succeed Morris as Virginia's starting quarterback. So we'll exempt them from this projection. (QBs don't always count as fan favorites, since they tend to get too much credit or blame, depending on the outcome of a game).

Here are three players who could earn special places in Virginia fans' hearts in 2026:

Brandyn Hillman

Virginia has a history of talented defensive backs, including future Hall of Famers Ronde Barber and Poindexter in the '90s and career tackles leader Quin Blanding in the 20102. Hillman could become the latest in that line of playmakers.

He's coming off a strong 2025 season at Michigan, where he ranked fourth on the team with 49 tackles and earned honorable mention all-Big Ten status. He's forged a reputation as a hard hitter, a must at the safety position (and a sure way to get fans out of their seats).

He's also a Virginia native, having starred as a quarterback and defensive back at Portsmouth's Churchill High School before choosing the Wolverines. Returning to the Commonwealth should give him motivation to succeed -- and earn the love of his home-state fans.

Peyton Lewis

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) celebrates a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another Virginian who has returned home, Lewis hopes to earn the lion's share of carries at running back after spending the past two years at Tennessee,

Lewis was an all-state selection at Salem High School, where he once ran for 373 yards and four touchdowns in a state playoff game. He chose the Volunteers out of 32 Division I offers and gained 629 yards in two seasons of part-time duty.

He then chose to transfer back to Virginia, where he and Middle Tennessee State transfer Jekail Middlebrook figure to split time in the backfield. Lewis was also a five-time state track and field champion in the 55- and 100-meter sprints, which makes him a threat to score almost every time he touches the ball. That's the kind of potential that can endear a player to his new fan base.

Monroe Mills

Yes, speed and punishing hits can make a player popular. But so can blue-collar strength and a nasty attitude in the trenches.

Mills hoped to bring those qualities to the Cavaliers last year after transferring from ACC rival Louisville. But he missed the entire season after suffering an ACL tear during spring workouts.

That injury delayed his Virginia debut by a year. Now a 6-foot-7, 322-pound graduate student with a ticking clock, he's motivated to make the most of his final college season. He made 22 starts at offensive tackle at Texas Tech and 10 more at Louisville, earning a reputation as a physical brawler who can play on either end of the line.

He joins a veteran offensive line that hopes to make Pribula, Lewis and Middlebrook look good. Offensive linemen are largely anonymous, but good ones find a way to earn recognition.