Two Most Likely Heisman Trophy Contenders For Virginia in 2026

The Heisman Trophy is the highest individual honor in college football, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in the country. The idea of a Virginia Cavalier receiving the award has often been unrealistic — especially in the post-George Welsh era — but now that the Cavaliers are an ascending program again, anything is possible.

However, winning the Heisman Trophy is an incredible feat that no Virginia player has ever accomplished before. The closest was when Shawn Moore finished fourth in voting (1990), Bill Dudley fifth (1941), Herman Moore sixth (1990), Thomas Jones eighth (1999) and Chris Long tenth (2007).

Of the 2026 Cavaliers, there are two standouts who could have the best chance at coming anywhere close to becoming a Heisman finalist. Given that all but six Heisman winners since 1962 have come at only two positions (quarterback and running back), Virginia’s options are clear.

Beau Pribula

An overwhelming majority of Heisman winners have come at the quarterback position. It would take a stellar season from Pribula to add his name to that list, though. An ACC player has not won the Heisman since Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson did so in 2016.

Pribula would probably have to lead Virginia to a 12-0 record and the ACC Championship. Even then, voters may pass on Pribula in favor of an SEC or Big Ten star. Pribula could make things interesting if he also produces historic statistics — perhaps as a dual-threat player.

Only Northwestern has more losses than Indiana all-time, and the Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman this past season. Anything can happen — even a Virginia quarterback shocking the world and capturing the biggest award in college football.

Peyton Lewis

The other candidate is Lewis, should he earn the starting gig and handle a majority of the carries. His case is even more unlikely than Pribula’s — there is usually only one quarterback in a game, but there are six talented running backs who Virginia could roll with over the course of 60 minutes of play.

Lewis would need to perform far better than J’Mari Taylor did, and the latter was named First Team All-ACC in 2025. Another hurdle is that no running back has won the Heisman since 2015, when Derrick Henry earned the honor at Alabama. That season, Henry ran 395 times for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Before Henry, the previous running back who won the Heisman was Mark Ingram in 2009, also at Alabama. Ingram had 303 touches for 1,992 total yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Lewis does have the advantage of one of the nation’s most experienced offensive lines — a unit that could become one of the best in all of college football. However, given the crowded backfield and a schedule that might only feature one ranked opponent, Lewis would be a reach.

Before a single game is played, there is no such thing as a Heisman hopeful with a zero percent chance of contending for the prestigious prize. There will only be one winner by season's end, but perhaps the Cavaliers can earn a vote or two.