These Six Transfers Could Make or Break Virginia’s 2025 Season
Virginia didn’t just retool this offseason—it overhauled. After failing to make a Bowl game for the third season in a row, Tony Elliott and his staff turned to the transfer portal and brought in 31 new faces. A select few might decide whether UVA finally returns to bowl eligibility—or remains stuck in the same place it’s been since 2021. These six additions, spanning offense and defense, stand out as players to watch closely this fall.
6. Brady Wilson – C (UAB)
247Sports Transfer Rating: 0.8400
While not as highly rated as others on this list, Wilson might be one of the most valuable additions overall. Wilson was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list in his last two seasons and he did not allow one sack in 542 pass snaps last fall. His experience and consistency to a crucial, yet overlooked position is crucial to protect a new QB in Chandler Morris.
With Brian Stevens off to the NFL, Wilson steps in as the likely starter and should play a major role in helping UVA improve its pass protection and inside run game—two areas where the team struggled significantly last season.
5. Jahmal Edrine – WR (Purdue/FAU)
247Sports Transfer Rating: 0.9100
Edrine fills a major void at wide receiver. With Malachi Fields transferring to Notre Dame and no proven WR1 returning, Virginia needed a physical, outside presence—and Edrine fits the profile. He’s listed at 6'3", 215 lbs, and brings Power Four experience from Purdue along with earlier production at FAU.
Across three seasons, Edrine has 63 receptions for 944 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged nearly 16 yards per catch last season and brings the ability to stretch the field vertically. Virginia has lacked explosiveness at wideout in recent years. Edrine has a chance to change that—if he becomes a consistent target for Morris.
4. Devin Neal – S (Louisville/Baylor)
247Sports Transfer Rating: 0.8600
Virginia’s defense lost its most productive safety in Jonas Sanker, who departed for the NFL. In his place steps Devin Neal, a veteran who has played 55 college games and was Third-Team All-ACC in 2023. He brings experience from both Louisville and Baylor and is expected to slot in next to Antonio Clary in the back end of John Rudzinski’s defense.
Neal doesn’t need to be a game-changer—he just needs to be reliable. Last season, UVA allowed too many explosive plays and struggled with communication in the secondary. Neal’s biggest strength is his consistency, and with Clary’s leadership beside him, Virginia’s safety unit could be one of the steadier groups on the roster.
3. Hunter Osborne – DL (Alabama)
247Sports Transfer Rating: 0.8800
Osborne might be the biggest wildcard in the class. A former four-star recruit, he committed to Alabama over dozens of Power Four offers but saw limited action in a loaded defensive line room. At 6'4", 298 lbs, he brings high-end size and athleticism and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Virginia’s front four has lacked disruption for years. Osborne’s ceiling is high, but the transition to a larger role will be one to watch. If he settles in quickly, he could become a major presence on the defensive interior or even kick out to end in hybrid sets. If not, he remains a long-term project.
2.Monroe Mills – LT (Louisville)
247Sports Transfer Rating: 0.9200
Virginia’s offensive line has been an issue for several years—and Mills could be the key to stabilizing it. The 6'7", 315-pound tackle gave up just one sack and seven quarterback pressures on over 300 pass snaps last year at Louisville. Across his career, which includes time at Texas Tech, he’s allowed only four sacks in more than 2,300 total reps.
Mills was named Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2024 and earned an 82.3 PFF grade, placing him among the top dozen tackles in Power Four football. He’s expected to start at left tackle from day one. With Chandler Morris under center, protecting the blindside becomes even more critical—and Mills is the kind of anchor Virginia hasn’t had in recent memory.
1. Chandler Morris – QB (North Texas)
247Sports Transfer Rating: 0.8700
They didn’t bring in Chandler Morris to sit. He’s expected to take the reins immediately, giving Virginia a much-needed stopgap at quarterback after several years of instability. At North Texas last season, he piled up 3,774 passing yards and 31 touchdowns—numbers good enough to land him in the top five nationally. But he wasn’t just doing it from the pocket. He also ran for 242 yards and scored four times with his legs, bringing the kind of mobility that could finally give UVA’s offense a new dimension.
The path here hasn’t been linear. Morris began his career at Oklahoma, transferred to TCU, and was named the starter in 2022 before an injury gave way to Max Duggan’s breakout and playoff run. Now in his final season of eligibility, he steps into a system that needs poise, leadership, and production. If Morris can stay healthy and adapt to ACC speed, Virginia’s offense has a chance to be much more efficient than the one that averaged just 22.4 points per game last year.
Why This Group Matters
Let’s be clear: not all of these transfers are going to be instant hits. Some might not even start. But this group—Morris, Mills, Wilson, Edrine, Neal, Osborne—they’re the ones this team is leaning on. They fill the biggest gaps on the roster: quarterback, line play on both sides, wide receiver, the secondary. If half of them deliver, Virginia has a path to six wins and a bowl. If not? Then it’s probably another long, uneven season.