You might think there would be few secrets when Virginia and North Carolina meet in football. After all, the two schools have played each other 130 times, more than any rivals aside from Wisconsin and Minnesota's 135. They don't call it "The South's Oldest Rivalry" for nothing.

Still, Saturday's 131st meeting brings with it some uncertainty, not least being which 5-5 team reaches bowl eligibility. Here are three other major questions to be answered:

1. Who'll start at QB for the Tar Heels?

Sixth-year senior Billy Edwards Jr. has taken the first snap in each of the Tar Heels' first 10 games. But the former Maryland and Wisconsin signal-caller left last week's 16-14 loss to Louisville with an injury early in the second half, and true freshman Travis Burgess finished up.

UNC listed Edwards as questionable on its preliminary availability report on Wednesday evening. That was probably a strategic move by Bill Belichick to force the Cavaliers to prepare for both of the Tar Heels' potential starters. And coordinator John Rudzinski's game plan will be quite different for the two.

Burgess, a former four-star recruit, is the kind of big, mobile quarterback who has given Virginia's defense problems this season. (See West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. and Florida State's Ashton Daniels.) He's immensely talented but inexperienced. Edwards is more of a pocket passer, but he can move when needed.

UNC's rushing offense has been anemic, ranking 16th in the ACC at 114.2 yards per game. Burgess could give the Tar Heels another option on the ground. A week ago, the Cavaliers shut down Cal's 17th-rank run attack, then turned up the pass rush. They'd like to do the same on Saturday.

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2. Can Virginia exploit UNC's depleted defense?

Belichick first made his bones as a defensive coordinator before winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. But his Tar Heels have been below average defensively, ranking in the middle of the ACC and allowing over 400 yards in back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Miami.

Now the Heels will face Virginia without a couple of key starters. Safety Greg Smith must sit out the first half as punishment for his role in a brawl after last week's loss to Louisville, and defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude -- who had three sacks in last year's 17-16 loss to Virginia -- has been ruled out with an injury.

That could benefit a Virginia offense that finally showed some signs of life last week, although the Cavaliers struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone. Jekail Middlebrook hopes to be closer to full speed after missing the Wake Forest debacle and seeing limited action against Cal.

3. Can the defense force more turnovers?

The Cavaliers tied a season high by intercepting three passes against Cal last week, with Brandyn Hillman and Kam Robinson registering pick-sixes. They'll look to continue that trend against the Tar Heels, particularly if Burgess is behind center.

The Tar Heels have a minus-3 turnover margin for the season. Despite any other shortcomings this season, Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula has protected the ball well, throwing just three interceptions in 10 games.

The turnover margin and punter Daniel Sparks' strong right leg could be the deciding factor in what shapes up to be a relatively low-scoring game.