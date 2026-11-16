Someone will emerge from Scott Stadium with bowl eligibilty late Saturday afternoon, and someone will need to win its season finale in order to keep playing.

That's all we definitively know as Virginia (5-5, 3-4 ACC) prepares for its final home game of the season against North Carolina (5-5, 2-4).

With two weeks left in the season, Virginia and UNC are two of five ACC teams still looking for that elusive sixth victory and bowl eligibility. Saturday's winner will achieve it, while the loser will need to claim its finale to qualify.

Here are three major story lines for Saturday's contest:

1. Who'll play QB for UNC?

Graduate student Billy Edwards Jr., who made previous stops at Maryland and Wisconsin, started the Tar Heels' first 10 games of the season. His numbers (2,247 yards, 18 touchdown passes, six interceptions) are good but not great.

Edwards left last week's 17-16 loss at Louisville after being sacked early in the third quarter and did not return. Coach Bill Belichick turned to Travis Burgess, a highly recruited true freshman, who fell just short of leading the Heels to a victory. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 59 yards with one interception and carried the ball eight times for 35 yards.

Belichick is notoriously secretive about injuries. If the Cavaliers don't know who'll start for UNC until game time, they'll have to prepare for two completely different styles of quarterback.

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Edwards is more of a pocket passer, although he can scramble. Burgess (6-4, 210 pounds) is far more mobile, along the lines of NC State's C.J. Bailey. The Cavaliers contained Bailey in winning their opener, but struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks like West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. and Florida State's Ashton Daniels. John Rudzinski must have his defense prepared for either (or both).

2. Who else might not play for UNC?

Saturday night's UNC-Louisville game was marred by a late brawl as the Cardinals kneeled down on the final snap. Players from both teams had to be separated.

When combined with Edwards' uncertain status, that doesn't bode well for a UNC team that has lost three of its last four games, all to conference rivals and by a combined six points.

Virginia, meanwhile, reported no major injuries in its victory over California last Saturday and may be healthier than it has been since August, with starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter returning against California last week.

3. Can the Cavalers protect Beau Pribula?

After allowing an ACC-high 26 sacks in its first eight games, Virginia's veteran offensive line kept Beau Pribula on his feet against Cal. They'll try to do it again against a UNC defense that has been porous at times in the Heels' recent slide, allowing over 400 yards against both Syracuse and Miami.

Noah Josey shifted from guard to center against Cal, with Ben York sliding into Josey's normal spot. Tackles McKale Boley and Monroe Mills may have their hands full with UNC sophomore defensive lineman Xaver Lewis, who had two sacks in each of his first three games this season but just two in his last eight starts.