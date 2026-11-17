The final stretch of the season is here.

Virginia, with a 5-5 record, hosts North Carolina (5-5) this weekend before heading to Blacksburg, Va. to take on Virginia Tech (6-4). The Cavaliers must win one of those rivalry games in order to secure bowl eligibility.

Virginia is a slim favorite against the Tar Heels, so perhaps the Cavaliers eke one out in the Scott Stadium finale. However, getting a win in Blacksburg is a major goal for this football team. It hasn't happened yet this century.

Zooming out, there are only three possibilities for the end of the regular season — Virginia will finish 5-7, 6-6 or 7-5. The first scenario would complete a historically disappointing season by finishing with fewer than half of the wins accrued in 2025. The second scenario would be decent (assuming a subsequent bowl win), while the lattermost scenario would be grounds for confidence in the current regime.

Should the Cavaliers win at least one of their final two games, a postseason encore is in play. Some analysts think it will happen. Here is where Virginia checked in this week's bowl projections:

CBS: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin

ESPN (Bonagura): San Juan Bowl vs. Marshall

ESPN (Schlabach): Gasparilla Bowl vs. South Florida

College Football News: Military Bowl vs. UTSA

Our Projection

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I'm in agreement with the CBS Sports projection — a trip to New York City for the Pinstripe Bowl is a realistic idea.

The Pinstripe Bowl (played in Yankee Stadium), usually pits 6-6 or 7-5 teams from the ACC and Big Ten against each other. Wisconsin is currently 6-4 while the Cavaliers are close behind at 5-5. Of course, for this matchup to even happen, Virginia must win one of its final two games.

If starting quarterback Billy Edwards doesn't suit up for North Carolina this week, I think the Cavaliers could beat the Tar Heels by multiple scores. UNC is already missing its top safety for the first half (punishment for his role in a postgame fight).

Based on the way the Hokies have played, Virginia could very well replicate the all-out beatdown delivered by Stanford. But based on the way the Cavaliers themselves have played, that seems very unlikely.

While a 36-7 final score against Cal looks the part of a dominant offensive performance, that's not really what happened. Virginia didn't score its second offensive touchdown until there were three and a half minutes left in the game. The score was bloated because the Cavaliers defense contributed two touchdowns via the pick six.

The pick sixes did take two drives away from Virginia's offense, to be fair. But even so, the Cavaliers offense managed just 22 points in nine drives. That's very concerning against the ACC's third-worst scoring defense.

Virginia will take on two potent defenses in the next two weeks (although the Hokies have been prone to allow the occasional shellacking). This will be a crucial period not just for the 2026 team and its legacy, but the program overall.