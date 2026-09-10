Three big questions Virginia hopes to answer against Norfolk State

After entering its opener feeling disrespected, Virginia's football program now encounters the exact opposite situation as it prepares to host Norfolk State on Friday night.

Snubbed in the preseason polls, the Cavaliers are now ranked 25th in both major national surveys. They're heavily favored (44.5 points, according to DraftKings) to beat an FCS opponent that went 1-11 last season, and they plan to welcome back several players who sat out a 34-8 romp over NC State 12 days earlier.

So the Cavaliers are happy and healthy. Can they stay hungry?

Here are three important questions they hope to answer Friday night:

1. Can they expand the passing game?

It's not like Virginia struggled through the air against the Wolfpack. On the contrary, Beau Pribula completed 9 of 11 attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns, one of the more efficient passing games in school history.

With their early success on the ground (largely thanks to Pribula's legs), the Cavaliers rarely needed to throw. And they probably could beat the Spartans without ever putting the ball in the air.

That won't always be the case, so it would help if Pribula could establish a rapport with his new cadre of receivers.

Expected top target Rico Flores Jr. will miss his second straight game with hamstring issues, giving Ty'Lyric Coleman a second straight start. Pribula also will try to connect more often with Kam Courtney, Da'Shawn Martin and Jacquon Gibson to build rhythm and trust for future games.

If Virginia's receivers can't find separation against Norfolk State's secondary, they may struggle against ACC competition.

2. How close is Kam Robinson to top form?

Coach Tony Elliott was tempted to allow Robinson to suit up against NC State, but changed his mind just before kickoff, giving his preseason all-ACC linebacker two more weeks to rehab his surgically repaired ACL and participate in full-scale practice.

Ten months after his injuy, Robinson is expected to make his debut against the Spartans, and all eyes will be watching to see how explosive he will be. ACL tears often take a year or more to fully heal, and sometimes even longer for an athlete to trust the joint.

Robinson likely would be on a snap count even if Virginia weren't expected to win easily. Elliott and John Rudzinski would love to see him get involved early and often to build his confidence, then rest up for next weekend's showdown with West Virginia.

3. Can Virginia handle prosperity?

As mentioned, the Cavaliers' national profile rose dramatically after their romp over the Wolfpack.

National media members who considered last season's 11-3 record a fluke are now teasing them as legitimate contenders for the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff. Some are even comparing their veteran roster to the Indiana squad that unexpectedly won last year's national title.

That's a huge 180-degree swing in one fortnight, and it can challenge a team's mentality. Elliott probably didn't expect to have to warn his team about overconfidence this early, but a veteran squad should be well-prepared to avoid it.

As long as the Cavaliers take care of their business, they should handle the Spartans easily. If they don't, their coaches will remind them of it.