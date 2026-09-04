How can Virginia's offense evolve after its impressive opener?

No team shows off its entire playbook in its first game, even one as important as Virginia's season opener against NC State last Saturday.

One of the most impressive facets of the Cavaliers' 34-8 romp over the Wolfpack was the offensive simplicity. Aside from a flea-flicker pass on the first offensive snap of the third quarter — set up by a dominant first-half running attack that forced NC State's safeties to creep closer to the line of scrimmage — almost every call was a basic one.

Sure, the Wolfpack probably were not expecting Beau Pribula to carry eight times in the first half (and 15 all told, including a sack). But their coaches knew that he was a dual threat, so it couldn't have come as a total surprise.

And Virginia's as-advertised veteran offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing Des Kitchings to call run after run. Virginia averaged 4.7 yards on 52 carries.

So Virginia's final 11 regular-season oppnents don't have a clear idea of what Kitchings has up his sleeve for important down-and-distance plays over the next three months.

And the offense has plenty of room to evolve in that time. Here are three ways:

1. Play action passes

Everyone now knows the Cavaliers can run the ball against a quality Power Four defense. Their school-record 23-play touchdown drive featured just five passes, because the Wolfpack couldn't keep Virginia from moving the chains.

Sp adding an eighth defender to the box has to become a priority for most defensive coordinators tasked with containing Pribula and company. That's the kind of situation that can make an inauspicious receiving corps dangerous.

Just ask Da'Shawn Martin, who was wide open for an easy 47-yard touchdown catch on that opening drive of the second half.

Rico Flores Jr. didn't play against the Wolfpack — and, like Kam Robinson, the Cavaliers won't need him against Norfolk State next Friday. But assuming he's healthy soon, he should benefit from one-on-one coverage when opponents can't afford to play two deep safeties.

The same applies to Kam Courtney, Jacquon Gibson and Ty'Lyric Coleman, who filled in admirably for Flores last week. Virginia's receivers may be the offense's weak link, but a good ground game will give them opportunities to shine.

2. Target the tight ends more

Among them, Dakota Twitty, Connor Cox and John Rogers had two targets Saturday and one catch: a 7-yarder by Cox. To be fair, they weren't needed in the passing game, and they spent most of their day blocking effectively.

But anyone who has watched Virginia's offense under Kitchings knows the tight end can be an important weapon, particularly in the red zone. The since-graduated Sage Ennis shared the team lead with five touchdown catches last season.

Again, as long as the running game is humming, there's no reason to abandon it. But Ennis was effective near the goal line in faking a block and finding an open spot. Twitty, Rogers and Cox can do the same thing.

3. Diversify the run game

As mentioned, Virginia's ground attack against the Wolfpack resembled that of an NFL team in a preseason game: bread-and-butter draws and off-tackle runs. There's plenty more in Kitchings' playbook.

Peyton Lewis seems to be mired as the fifth-string tailback after transferring from Tennesse amid great hype, but he has speed to work the perimeter. We didn't see many counters, which would get guards Noah Josey and Mikalan Thomas a head of steam to block for Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown and friends.

And lest we forget, Pribula has proven that "he runs like a running back," according to coach Tony Elliott. Don't expect to see him carry 15 times in a game again, for his own safety and the team's best interest. But opponents can't assume that he won't.