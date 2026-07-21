Three biggest questions for Virginia's veteran offensive line in 2026

Even on the most experienced college football team in America, one particular area of Virginia's 2026 roster stands out: the offensive line.

Among them, McKale Boley, Monroe Mills, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf and Makilan Thomas have a combined 162 collegiate starts to their credit. Barring injury, they should provide superior pass protection for quarterback Beau Pribula and open holes for running backs Peyton Lewis, Jekail Middlebrook and Xavier Brown.

There's not much this group hasn't seen or doesn't know.

“It makes my job so easy," Pribula said at last week's ACC Kickoff preseason media event. "These guys are absolute veterans. I say the call in the huddle, and they’re already leaving because they want to get up there and point the ID (at defenders) because they’re already on it.”

That doesn't guarantee success, though. There are still some questions to answer before the Cavaliers' season opener against N.C. State on Aug. 29. Here are the three most pressing issues:

1. Can this group find (and keep) continuity?

An offensive line is an organism in itself, and requires trust and communication. Blockers may be asked to double-team a skilled opposing pass rusher or pull to lead a sweep or a screen pass. All five members need to work in unison, and each position is unique.

Virginia's veteran linemen all know the ropes, but some will be asked to perform slightly different roles than in the past.

Projected starting right guard Thomas transferred in from Arkansas State, where he played right tackle. Moving inside requires working in tighter spaces and coordinating with the center.

Speaking of the center, Metcalf is expected to start there after spending most of last season at right guard, where he made 11 starts. He also started three times in the middle, so changing blocking assignments at the line is not totally new to him.

Mills split his time between the left and right tackle spots at his previous stops at Texas A&M and Louisville, so he's comfortable on either end. That would leave Boley, arguably the most talented of Virginia's linemen, to start on the left side, with Josey returning at left guard.

2. Who'll be the trusted backups?

Rare is the offensive line that survives a 12-game season unscathed. Injuries, both small and severe, can require someone to fill in on short notice. And any line is only as strong as its weakest link.

If one of Virginia's starters goes down (or needs a rest), Ryan Brubaker may be the next man up. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound graduate student suffered through a string of injuries while playing at South Carolina and has little game experience, but he has the required size and experience. He could fill in at center, with Metcalf possibly moving to guard if needed.

Grad student Noah Hartsoe and junior Grant Ellinger are also back after seeing backup action last year, mostly on special teams. Two other names to watch are sophomores Jon Adair and Alex Payne, the latter a former top-200 recruit who transferred in from Southern Cal and should contend for a starting job next season.

3. Can a new coach uphold the tradition?

Terry Heffernan drew rave reviews for his work with Virginia's offensive line in four seasons under Tony Elliott. Last year's line allowed just 18 sacks in 14 games and cleared the way for a running game that gained nearly 180 yards per game.

Heffernan left to take the offensive coordinator position at Stanford. Succeeding him is Joey Orck, who worked his way up from offensive analyst to head offensive line coach. He has plenty of talent and depth to work with, but this is his first time in charge, and he'll need to keep everyone healthy and happy.