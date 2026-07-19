Virginia’s five most important moves this offseason

This offseason was a crucial one for Virginia football. It entered the new year with newfound momentum and had come just a few plays away from reaching the College Football Playoff. But without a strong reload in the transfer portal, that one-year progress would have been for naught.

The Cavaliers went to work. In came another expansive — and probably expensive — portal class to supplement the returners on the roster. There were also a few other acquisitions that could prove pivotal. Here are the five most important moves Virginia made ahead of the 2026 season.

5: Promoting Joey Orck to offensive line coach

Ask any Virginia offensive lineman about Orck, and the reviews will be stellar. He has been described as a players’ coach, an energetic and motivating presence. Keeping him in Charlottesville was a win for the program — especially after the previous offensive line coach, Terry Heffernan, left for Stanford this offseason.

Losing both Heffernan and Orck could have caused a major setback for an offensive line group that is primed to become one of the best in the Power Four. Instead, there will be an abundance of continuity up front.

4: Reloading with defensive line depth

One of the more impactful losses this offseason was Mitchell Melton, off to chase his NFL dream with the Indianapolis Colts. To fill his production, Virginia opted for a depth approach — bringing in Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anyanwu, Ezekiel Larry, Justin Townsend, Devon Baxter and several other defensive linemen.

The blueprint is clear. All of those transfers will battle during fall camp to earn the starting BANDIT role, as well as key gigs such as a third down pass rush specialist, like Daniel Rickert. The Cavaliers should be able to find some quality production from at least a few members of their new pass rush crew.

3: Adding Brandyn Hillman

This story begins not with Hillman, but with Devin Neal. Virginia’s former star safety earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2025, leading the team with 88 tackles. Neal made game-defining plays — often through consistent tackles or late-game pass breakups. He leaves a void that will now be filled by Hillman.

Hillman earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors last year at Michigan. A hard-hitting, aggressive safety, he could be a huge part of the Cavaliers defense in 2026.

2: Bringing in Peyton Lewis, Jekail Middlebrook and Solomon Beebe

Out went J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, a potent running back duo. In comes Lewis, Middlebrook and Beebe — a promising trio with diverse skill sets. In particular, Virginia should see increased receiving production from its speedy new stable.

1: A strong fit at quarterback, plus an option for 2027

The most important vacancy for Virginia was at quarterback, after Chandler Morris exhausted his eligibility. The Cavaliers were set to decide the future of the program by addressing one position.

What Virginia did was reel in Beau Pribula — probably the best pro-style schematic fit the team has had in the Tony Elliott era. The Cavaliers also acquired the most qualified backup quarterback they have had in several years, bringing in Eli Holstein. He has two years of eligibility left and will get an early audition to be the starter in 2027.