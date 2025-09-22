Three Biggest Storylines for Virginia’s Game Against Florida State on Friday
One of the most valuable elements of Virginia's football program this season is its offensive talent. There are certainly glaring issues among the defensive unit right now, but there have been improvements made following their disappointing 2024 campaign. Now, the program is heading into one of Virginia's most important games this season.
Below are three primary storylines for Friday's game against Florida State.
1. Can Offense Maintain Their Pace?
So far this season, Virginia's offense has been carrying the weight of the team on their shoulders. The explosive nature of UVA's performance on the field has been incredibly promising and offers some crucial consistency to the program.
"Even though I'm a wideout by trade, I still want to run the ball," said Elliot, per Jeff White of Virginia Sports. "The best offenses I've been around can effectively run the football. That's where it starts, and that creates some of the play actions to create some more of the intermediate throws and then also some of the deep shots. So we're going to need to be able to do both down the stretch."
In order to maintain their pace, they must protect the offensive line. Once that goes down the drain, chances of clinching a win start to dwindle. During their latest matchup against Stanford on Saturday, star quarterback Chandler Morris didn't get too carried away with their 48-20 victory and even pointed out some of the faults seen on the field. The balance of celebrating success while acknowledging improvements that need to be made is imperative for any college football program.
"... We left a ton out there," Morris explained. "So we've just got to get back in and clean that stuff up, but it gives us confidence moving forward... because we know we've got a lot of potential."
2. Will Defense Be Able To Step Up?
Even though UVA's offense is on fire, a team can't rely solely on one area — success requires all hands on deck. Yes, the offense was able to pull off Saturday's victory, but the defense must step up moving forward, particularly for their upcoming game this week.
Florida State is known for its exceedingly impressive offense. With this in mind, the Cavaliers' defense will be put to the test. It's expected that the Seminoles will take advantage of this known fact. However, with UVA's leading tacklers, namely Landon Danley, James Jackson, and Devin Neal, not all hope is lost for their defense. Even with the dominant trio, it seems as though Virginia cares less about stopping the ball than they do scoring points.
3. Why Is Defeating Florida State So Important?
Simply put, a win over Florida State would put the Cavaliers in a phenomenal position. With the program already up in the air in terms of what their 2025 season outcome will be, and head coach Tony Elliot in the hot seat right off the bat, winning Friday's game could be an immediate turnaround for UVA. Confidence will build as they increase their strength in the ACC.
It has become clear that Virginia's offense is taking center stage within the program this year, but as mentioned, a successful season requires all hands on deck. If the defensive players can't step up this week, they will be in serious trouble.