Three Bold Predictions for No. 20 Virginia vs Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their matchup tomorrow afternoon against the Duke Blue Devils. There's a lot at stake for Virginia, particularly when considering how close the ACC Championship Game is. Heads are turned toward the Cavaliers as they attempt to upset Duke. Looking ahead at the matchup, here are three bold predictions for how things could play out.
UVA's Offense Seeks Redemption
This truly is a bold prediction; Virginia's offense in recent weeks has been shaky, to the point of what could be no return with the end of the season in sight. Starting off the campaign, the Cavaliers posted promising results within their offensive unit, but now the roles have reversed — UVA's defense is shouldering much of the weight. If they want a chance to compete in the ACC Championship Game, Virginia's offense must show up in the form that was once seen. During Tony Elliott's mid-week press conference, he explained what he's hoping to see offensively this weekend:
"Let's make sure we're at six and not five. Let's make sure that our alignment is on the hash and not two yards outside the hash or a yard inside the hash. Let's have some pre-snap intensity so that I can pre-snap read. And if I see a copping defensive end, like a defensive end getting ready to drop, I already have an anticipated plan of release. Just those next-level things to get to where we wanna go."
Breakthrough Performance from Sage Ennis
One way in which UVA would see an offensive boost would be if tight end Sage Ennis could drive up his momentum. Ennis, a senior, has been a part of some stellar plays as of late. So far this season, he has reeled in 15 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. However, his most productive game took place on Nov. 1 when UVA faced the California Golden Bears, in which Ennis had four receptions for 40 yards — the most he's had in a single game this year. As Elliott explained this week, in reference to Ennis:
"So there was a lot of good, but then there was also some opportunity for me to teach. I don't know if you saw me kind of pull him [Sage Ennis] to the side as well, just to kind of encourage him that in that moment, when you're emotional, still make sure that it's the right message. And I think he understands that. And so we quickly had a moment where we got on the same page, and then he was able to go and relay the right message to the guys. Yes, you want to see a passion? That's something that I've challenged the whole offensive unit with, in particular this week, is I think that's kind of where we got to ramp it back up, right? "
UVA Struggles to Ward Off Darian Mensah
Although Virginia has been able to hold off several powerful opposing quarterbacks this season, Blue Devils sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah could be a different story. Sure, he's young, but he is a force to be reckoned with. During his 2025 campaign, he has completed 224-of-321 passes for 2,794 yards, recording a shocking total of 24 touchdowns and four interceptions. His explosive play is admired by many, yet feared by most.
The Virginia-Duke contest will be a formidable one, to say the least. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 15.