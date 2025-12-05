Three Bold Predictions For Tomorrow's ACC Championship Between Virginia and Duke

Virginia plays Duke for the second time this season in a battle with high stakes and an ACC Championship on the line. Who will prevail in this rematch? Let's take a look at some bold predictions for the game on Saturday.

1.Virginia shuts down Duke’s offense and holds them to single digits

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) celebrates with linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I think this Virgnia defense is playing at another level right now and has been stout all year long. They have led the Hoos to a number of wins and shut down opposing offenses all season. In their last three outings, the defense has given up an average of just 11 points per game. They also held two of its three opponents to single digits during that stretch. Their efforts last week against Virginia Tech were outstanding, and they nearly pitched a shutout. They held the Hokies to just 197 total yards and four completions through the air. Don’t just take my word for it. The stats prove it. Virginia is the No. 21-ranked defense in the country, only giving up 311.7 yards per game. They have the No.24 scoring defense, only giving up 20 points per game this season. They are also elite on third down defense. Virginia gives up a conversion rate of just 27.3% this season. Despite this being the second meeting, I think the Hoos will be ready and will be able to shut down the Duke offense, especially knowing their tendencies and things they like to do.

2. Virginia scores its most points of the season

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Now this is a bold prediction with Virginia hitting a season-high 55 points against William & Mary during the third game of the season, but the Duke defense has shown it has some chinks in its armor throughout the year. The Blue Devils gave up 45 points to Illinois, 34 points to Tulane, and 37 points to UCONN. Duke gave up 34 points in its first meeting with the Hoos on November 15th in a 34-17 loss. In that game, Duke gave up 540 yards of offense and 224 yards on the ground. Virginia has been known for its well-balanced attack all year. Quarterback Chandler Morris' ability to carve defenses and take care of the football, while also being able to hit big plays down the field. Then the consistency from the running back position and how well J’Mari Taylor has played this season have been equally as important. With how well the defense has played in forcing turnovers and negative plays, Virginia should be able to put together its best offensive performance and showcase why it should be an ACC Champion and in the College Football Playoff.

3. Chandler Morris has a signature game

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Last time out against Duke, Morris threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. However, he carved up the Duke defense and made them pay all day long. They will need a similar game from him, or even better, to win this game on Saturday. There have been some rumblings about his future heading into this game. Some of the reports have said that Morris may look to return next year, and the decision is to be determined. Our own Jackson Caudell caught some of the audio and what was said.

"Yeah, there's been some talks with Chandler of possibly, still, that's to be determined. So, not going to say if that's going to happen or not. So we're planning as if it's not. So we want to continue to bring in guys. I think the quarterback position, you're going to have to recruit that position every single year. Because you only play one guy, are gonna want an opportunity very difficult to sit in a long line. But really excited about Eli, you know, he was the first guy that committed in his class. He was also the first one to get his paperwork in one second after 7 a.m.,” said head coach Tony Elliot.

"Just kind of tells you what kind of guy he is and still playing. He's a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of North Carolina, super excited about his potential and his opportunity and what he can bring to his skill set. And then also, we signed Jae (Jae’Oyn Williams) on as an athlete that'll start at quarterback and then see kind of kind of where that where that goes. But you got to recruit the quarterback position and then obviously with Chandler transitioning on you got Danny (Kaelin) that's here and then you brought in a to last year from from the high school ranks and and excited about all those guys in the future. And then you add Eli to the mix, you add Jae’Oyn to the mix, and kind of go from there."

Now Morris can do a lot for himself, especially if he goes out and balls on Saturday night and captures an ACC title for Virginia. Despite it being his only season with the Hoos, he will be forever remembered in Virginia folklore for helping turn around this program quickly. That would likely push and lead to more of the higher-ups and administration trying to find a viable way to get him back for one more year. I think Saturday will be a game where he shows out and puts together his best performance of the year and cooks the Duke defense.

My prediction: Chandler Morris throws for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns

