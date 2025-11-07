Three Bold Predictions For Virginia When They Host Wake Forest This Weekend
Gameday is nearly here. A big weekend is on the horizon for the Virginia Cavaliers as they host Wake Forest. Eyes will be glued to the television screen as the host their fifth gam in primetime this season. Virginia will look to advance to 6-0 in conference play this year with a victory. In order to do that, they have to play well on both sides, slow down Demond Claiborne, and continue to attack a vulnerable secondary. Here are a few bold predictions for Saturday.
1. J’Mari Taylor rushes for 150 yards and two touchdowns
Taylor has three games left in the regular season and is on track to rush for 1,000 yards. Taylor also has 11 rushing touchdowns, which ranks second in the ACC. The talented running back has been a workhorse and a player the Cavaliers can lean on. After a 105-yard rushing yards and two touchdown performance against California, Taylor is primed for another big-time performance for Virginia. He is the embodiment of hard work and a guy who doesn’t need much to break loose. Expect him to make his presence felt on Saturday.
“He loves to play. He loves his teammates. He's a great team guy. He loves to compete, and he likes to be challenged, too. He got challenged in the game. I kind of put on my running back coach hat during the game,” said head coach Tony Elliot. "I saw a couple of runs where I thought that there was a little bit more there, and I challenged him. And he accepted the challenge and came out, and he saw a little bit different demeanor out of him. So he's a fun guy to coach because he doesn't say much. He just goes to work. He doesn't complain. He just shows up every day, very blue-collar."
2. Virginia defense holds Wake Forest to under 15 points
The Cavaliers defense has continued to play at a high level in 2025. In a win over California, who possess a high-octane attack, Virginia forced two turnovers and held the Golden Bears to eight total rushing yards. They are one of the best teams in turnover margin this season ranking No. 11 in that category. Virginia has forced a turnover in six consecutive games. This defense also closes games and has held five of its nine opponents scoreless in the fourth quarter. This defense is led by veteran linebacker Kam Robinson, who is one of the best in the country. Robinson finished the game last week with an interception returned for a touchdown. He leads the team with 54 tackles this season. With the level the defense is playing and the struggles Wake Forest is having offensively, it is a good chance the Cavaliers shut them down.
3. Sage Ennis puts up season-highs in catches and touchdowns
Coming into this matchup, Ennis has 13 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Cavaliers. However, we have seen a major uptick in his production. Ennis is being used more, and while defenses are trying to slow down J’Mari Taylor, Jahmal Edrine, and Cam Ross, it leaves Ennis to take advantage. In his first three games this season, he was a touchdown machine, finishing with a touchdown in each game against North Carolina State, Stanford, and Florida State. In his recent outing against California, Ennis finished with four catches for 40 yards. It was his best output this season in catches and yards. I feel like with other players getting more of the defensive attention, it is the perfect formula for Ennis to put up big numbers on Saturday.
"Coming out of high school, if you go back and look at Sage in high school, man, he was a very dynamic player, played multiple positions, did a lot, has really good speed for a guy his size, has improved catching the ball over the years. I think the biggest thing is just persevering through the injuries, right? That's the biggest thing,” said Elliot. “I think now he's at a point where he feels healthy, feels good, and so you're able to see a little bit more of what you knew and you saw when he was a younger player, now that he's kind of feeling as healthy as he was when he was young."
