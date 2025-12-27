Three Bold Predictions For Virginia Against Missouri On Saturday

Game day is officially here.

The Cavaliers are back in action for one final time in 2025 as the season comes to an end on Saturday night against Missouri. Let's take a look at some bold predictions for the game tonight.



1. J’Mari Taylor rushes for three touchdowns

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Taylor has had a breakout season for the Cavaliers this season, performing at a high level after transferring over from North Carolina Central. He has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and proved he can perform at a high level for a P4 program. Taylor has rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns. The last time he rushed for three touchdowns was against NC State during Week 2 of the season. He also hit a season high of 150 rushing yards. It won’t be easy going against the No.17 rush defense in the country, but Taylor is looking to finish his collegiate career strong. I think he will have extra motivation to make history and deliver for the Cavaliers. Keep your eye on No.3 on Saturday as he looks to lead the Hoos to a win.

2. Virginia will hold Missouri to under 20 points

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will have their work cut out for them trying to slow down one of the best running backs in the country, Ahmad Hardy. However, Missouri will be without Beau Pribula, who decided to enter his name into the transfer portal. The Tigers will be starting true freshman Matt Zollers. Zollers has thrown for 402 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, but he is young and playing one of the better defenses in the ACC. Virginia is ranked No.31 in scoring defense only giving up 20.54 points per game. The Hoos also have the No. 24-ranked total defense, giving up an average of 313.3 yards per game. After a tough performance against Duke in the ACC Championship game, you know Virginia is going to want to answer and come out with a win and try to make some history. They are very stout upfront, led by Fisher Camac and Mitchell Melton. Virginia should be able to have a big-time performance on defense on Saturday.

3. A young player will break out

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Costner (18) celebrates an interception in the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bowl games are always opportunities for young players to get more touches and opportunities on the gridiron. We have seen it for countless years that a player nobody really knew about shows up and performs at a high level in a bowl game. It usually carries over to the next season, and they compete for a starting role throughout the spring and summer. We have seen Corey Costner step up big in his freshman season for the Cavaliers, and he has played a good amount of time. He has 24 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He could be an easy pick of a player who could break out more. Other players have seen the field like Sichan John, Josiah Persinger, and Josiah Abdullah. It will be something to monitor to see if they get on the field more in the bowl game against Missouri. Although Virginia is veteran-led, I doubt they play the entire game. Some young players should get in and will have an opportunity to showcase what they can do.

