Football is the ultimate team sport, but most games are determined by who wins specific individual matchups. Here are three to watch as Virginia visits rival Virginia Tech on Saturday (3 p.m., CW Network) in the schools' annual Commonwealth Cup clash:

1. Virginia QB Beau Pribula vs. Virginia Tech CB Joshua Clarke

Pribula has taken pride in his ball security in his first and only season as the Cavaliers' starting quarterback. He has thrown only three interceptions in 260 passing attempts--and one of those was a batted ball against Norfolk State.

Before last week, Miami's Darian Mensah had been even more efficient. He had suffered just two interceptions through the Hurricanes' first 10 games. But Clarke picked him off twice in the first half, helping the underdog Hokies grab a surprising 14-0 lead on the road.

Miami rallied to win 28-20, but Clarke's takeaways showed how much a turnover can affect a game's momentum. Pribula needs to remain efficient and patient if the Cavaliers hope to pull off the upset and earn their first win in Lane Stadium since 1998.

2. Virginia LB Kam Robinson vs. Virginia Tech TE Luke Reynolds

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A week ago, Robinson intercepted a pass intended for North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman, a massive 6-foot-6 Ohio State transfer. This week's assignment is no less challenging.

Reynolds originally signed with Penn State and followed coach James Franklin from Happy Valley to Blacksburg. He has blossomed with the Hokies, amassing 67 receptions for 633 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games. He's a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation's best tight end, and is quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's primary target in the red zone.

Robinson is apparently completely healed from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season prematurely. He has intercepted a pass in each of his last two games and has the rare athleticism to stay with Reynolds. They won't match up on every down, but when they do, it should be worth watching closely.

3. Virginia RT Monroe Mills vs. Virginia Tech DE Aycen Stevens

All season, Mills has been one of the nation's highest-graded offensive linemen. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the best rating of any FBS blocker (89.2 out of 100).

His strength is run blocking, which he'll be asked to do often on Saturday. But he'll also need to protect Pribula from Stevens, who leads the Hokies and ranks third in the ACC with 8.5 sacks.

He's part of an aggressive Tech defense that leads the ACC with 90 tackles for loss. The Cavaliers can't afford to get behind the chains if they hope to keep the ball and keep Tech's dangerous offense off the field.