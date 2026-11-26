For the first time since 2019, both Virginia Tech and Virginia are both assured of bowl bids. So the schools won't be playing to extend their seasons, as they were two years ago when each entered the game with 5-6 records.

Still, the Commonwealth Cup, state bragging rights and a potentially warmer bowl destination will be on the line at Lane Stadium (3 p.m., CW Network). Here are three big questions entering the game:

1. Can the Cavaliers break two road losing streaks?

Virginia has a lot of 20-something players on its roster, including an eighth-year defensive back in Ja'Maric Morris and seven seventh-year veterans. None of them had yet been born when the Cavaliers last won a game in Lane Stadium, in 1998. The Hokies have claimed the last 12 meetings in Blacksburg, usually by wide margins.

Additionally, this year's edition of the Cavaliers is 6-1 at Scott Stadium and 0-4 elsewhere, including beatdowns at Florida State and Wake Forest. They have yet to find a winning formula on the road, and Lane Stadium can be a loud and hostile environment, especially in a rivalry game.

In such a setting, avoiding additional adversity will be crucial. Virginia ranks among the national leaders with a plus-eight turnover margin and just six giveaways (three fumbles lost, three interceptions). They're also tied for 18th in fewest penalties (54). Adding any more to those total on Saturday could make the task even tougher.

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2. Which version of the Hokies will show up?

Virginia has been a bit schizophrenic this season, but so has Virginia Tech. After a 6-2 start under first-year head coach James Franklin, the Hokies have dropped their last three contests, including one-sided losses to SMU (51-28) and Stanford (40-22), the latter causing disgruntled fans to leave Lane Stadium before halftime.

Tech rebounded to take a 14-0 road lead over fourth-ranked Miami and push the Hurricanes to the wire last Saturday night in a 28-20 loss. Expect more of that level of play from the Hokies, who have taken immense pride in their 21st-century domination of the Cavaliers. Franklin and many of his players are new to the rivalry, but a vocal fan base isn't, and surely will remind them of its importance.

3. Can Virginia's pass defense hold up?

Statistically, the Cavaliers have the ACC's No. 1 pass efficiency defense and have allowed the league's second-fewest touchdown passes (nine). But the secondary has allowed multiple completions of 40 yards or longer, including two (plus a 39-yarder) in a win over North Carolina last weekend.

Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemetyer has a pair of dangerous targets in receiver Que'Sean Brown (73 receptions, 887 yards, five touchdowns) and tight end Luke Reynolds (67-633-6). Keeping them out of the end zone will be a challenge for safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter.

One thing that would help is a strong pass rush against a Tech line that has allowed an ACC-high 35 sacks. Fisher Camac is coming off his best game of the season, and look for Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to dial up some frequent blitz packages.