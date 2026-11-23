For just the second time in the past 23 years, Virginia will take the Commonwealth Cup along for the ride when it visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Last season's 27-7 win over the Hokies in Charlottesville was the Cavaliers' first in six years and only their third in the past 26 years of the annual rivalry, which was interrupted in 2022 after the deaths of three Virginia players.

Now, Virginia seeks its first victory in Blacksburg since 1998, which was also the last time the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech in consecutive years. The Hokies lead the all-time series 62-39-5, including 15 straight wins from 2004-18, and they are early 3.5-point favorites, according to Fanduel Sportsbook, for this year's matchup in Lane Stadium (3 p.m., CW Network).

Here are three major storylines as the teams prepare for Saturday's meeting:

1. Will momentum continue?

Besides holding the Commonwealth Cup, the Cavaliers head south with a two-game winning streak this season. Meanwhile, the Hokies have dropped three straight, although they rebounded with an improved effort in a 28-20 loss at fourth-ranked Miami last Saturday night.

Both teams are 6-5 and bowl-eligible despite enduring three-game skids, so Saturday's loser won't be shut out of the postseason — although the winner is likely to earn a slightly more prestigious bowl destination.

The biggest incentive will be state bragging rights, and it will be interesting to see just how motivated the Hokies are. Tech coach James Franklin is new to the rivalry, as are many of his key players who followed him from Penn State or transferred in from elsewhere.

Veteran Virginia players like fifth-year running back Xavier Brown, on the other hand, are embracing the rivalry — and educating their newer teammates on its importance.

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"Just getting those guys to adopt the rivalry and really tell them and show them what the rivalry means," he said. "Coach [Tony] Elliott does a great job each and every week explaining what this means to us, the program and the state."

2. Can the Cavaliers stop the pass?

Statistically, Virginia has the ACC's best pass efficiency defense (111.9). You might not have believed that after watching North Carolina true freshman Travis Burgess shred the Cavaliers' secondary for 354 passing yards last Saturday.

Virginia Tech has an outstanding freshman running back in Jeffrey Overton Jr. (907 yards, 5.7 per carry), but the Hokies are most dangerous through the air. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 2,869 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he has a pair of dangerous targets in Que'Sean Brown (73 receptions, 887 yards) and arguably the nation's best tight end, Luke Reynolds (67 for 633 yards).

That will be the challenge for a Virginia defense that has allowed a ton of chunk completions this season, including four of at least 39 yards against UNC. One way to limit the damage is with a strong pass rush; the Hokies have allowed an ACC-high 36 sacks.

3. Ball security

Even when he was struggling and critics were calling for his benching, Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula has protected the football for most of the year. He has thrown just three interceptions in 260 pass attempts and lost two fumbles while carrying 112 times.

Overall, Virginia is tied for third in the nation in fewest turnovers lost (sixth) and tied for 12th in turnover margin (plus-8). Virginia Tech stayed competitive with Miami last week thanks largely to two interceptions by cornerback Joshua Clarke, matching the total Hurricanes' quarterback Darian Mensah had thrown through his first 10 games.

Ball security will be critical to the Cavaliers' hopes of pulling the upset, especially in a stadium that can get very loud in crunch time.

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