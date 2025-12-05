Three Duke Players To Watch On Saturday In The ACC Championship Game

Game day is approaching fast for the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hoos will have Duke for the second time this season and will have to defeat them agains for a chance to win an ACC title. Virginia is having a great season and is 10-2 on the season and has been led by their defense. Duke is led by its dynamic offense that can put points on the board and exploit defenses if you let them. The Cavaliers will have to be ready to slow down these three players if they want to secure an ACC championship. Let’s take a deeper dive.

1. Darian Mensah

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Mensah has been one of the best quarterback in the conference this year and was named to the All-ACC second team as a quarterback. He’s had a great season for the Blue Devils, throwing for 3,450 yards and 28 touchdowns. Mensah is sixth in passing yards and tied-sixth in touchdowns in the country. Mensah has been playing his best football as of late and has been shredding defenses. He has 656 passing yards and four touchdowns. Most importantly, he has no turnovers during that stretch and has been taking care of the football. The sophomore quarterback has thrown a passing touchdown in every game this season for the Blue Devils. He also ranks top 20 in QBR (quarterback rating) in 2025. His Pro Football Focus grade is the most impressive of them all. Mensah has a 90.0 offensive grade and a 90.1 passing grade this season for Duke. This exemplifies how elite of a passer Mensah is and how he can shred defenses if you don’t get pressure on him and allow him to sit back there and cook. Virginia did a good job in the first matchup of limiting Mensah, but doing for a second time this season is easier said than done. If Virginia wants to win an ACC title, it will have to slow down Mensah and not let him have a good game.

2. Caleb Weaver

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) cuts through Duke Blue Devils saftey Caleb Weaver (3) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Weaver is the leader on the defensive side of the ball for the Duke Blue Devils, and he leads the team in tackles this season. This year, he has 78 tackles, two passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. Weaver has two games this season in which he has recorded 10 or more tackles. The first game was against NC State in a 45-33 win, and the other was against Georgia Tech, where he recorded 10 tackles. An area where he is extremely dangerous is rushing the passer. He has a 79.3 pass rush grade this season, per PFF. An area where Weaver could look to attack is in the box in the run game, and when the Hoos have obvious passing downs and try to get pressure on Chandler Morris. Weaver is one of the players who has a knack for the ball and is always around it. Virginia will have to be careful, because Weaver is always lurking.

3. WR Cooper Barkate

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The All-ACC second team selection has been the go-to player on the offensive side of the ball this season for the Blue Devils. Barkate is approaching a 1,000-yard season and only needs 22 yards to accomplish it in back-to-back seasons. The former Harver transfer has been a great acquisition for Duke this season. His best game this year came against Georgia Tech, where he finished with 13 catches and 172 yards. He has three games this season with at least 100 yards. A telling stat is his yards per catch this year, which is 15.5. Barkate is a big play waiting to happen whether he is taking a short route, the distance or getting behind the defense on a long pass down the field. Barkate has the fourth-highest offensive grade on the team this season per PFF. He has a 76.5 grade and has a number of games where he has recorded a 70.0 grade or higher. He will be one that the Cavaliers will have to account for and try to slow down and not let him take over the game.

